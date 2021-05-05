IIB: The best medical coaching institute for NEET in India

India 4th May 2021: Incepted in the year 1999, IIB is a highly reputed coaching institute that trains medical aspirants to clear competitive medical exams such as NEET, AIIMS, and JIPMER. The institute is a pioneer and a one-of-its-kind coaching institute of Maharashtra that provides the finest medical coaching.

With an extremely impressive track record of molding over 15.000 medical professionals hitherto, IIB is the name to reckon on when looking for the best medical coaching in India. IIB has now launched its own physics, chemistry, and biology coaching to serve PCB under one roof for students preparing for medical entrance.

Apart from the mere professional coaching institute, every year IIB gives 4.80 crores worth of scholarships to students who can’t afford private coaching for various medical entrance exams. Especially to the students falling under weaker sections for the society.

The foundation of IIB was laid with an endeavor to shape the dreams of innumerable medical aspirants who need the right guidance and direction towards achieving their goals. Ever since its inception, IIB is renowned for its unique learning pedagogy and well-structured teaching techniques.

Dashrath Patil, the Director of IIB, says, “Our 20 years of vast experience is exploited in helping the students to get admissions in reputed medical colleges by clearing competitive exams with flying colors. Over the years, we’ve observed the pattern, level, and types of each competitive exam. So, we employ our experience, knowledge, and our instincts to train the students for entrance exams in the best possible way. IIB has its branches in Latur and Nanded to train the local students and assist them in scoring well in competitive exams.”

The institute started the journey of preparing medical aspirants with a team of qualified experts and experienced professors. All the instructors of IIB are exceedingly result-oriented. They emphasize greatly on using the simplest learning techniques that allow students to learn more in less time. It is known to provide the best coaching for NEET and other prominent medical exams.

IIB has a well-equipped campus with computer labs and reading rooms for students, where students can study full-time and take their preparations in the right direction.

The students learn under the direction of highly qualified experts in the field and they are able to employ smart techniques of learning. The institute has different batches where students are separated based on their scores in exams.

Online test series are conducted regularly in the institute so that the students can study at home and assess their preparation. Apart from full-time coaching, IIB also offers coaching via distance learning mode. Hence, not just the students of Maharashtra, but students from all over the country can study from IIB. If a student aspires to enhance their preparation for medical exams while learning from home, then they can join IIB’s online learning programme and get access to study materials developed by their professional experts.

At IIB, they train medical aspirants in such a way that they can clear the exams and take a step forward towards their career in the medical field. IIB envisions to fulfill every student’s dream around the country and globe, by providing them with world-class coaching facilities.

