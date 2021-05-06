IIBM Institute of Business Management bags award for data science courses

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

IIBM Institute of Business Management has launched its professional certification courses in data science full stack, cybersecurity, cloud computing & devops. Within a short gap of launching the study programs, the success and popularity of data science courses by IIBM Internships and course curriculum have bagged the award ‘Emerging Data Science Institute of the Year’ by WBR Corp, a top-notch brand management consultancy firm in Asia.





• EdTech Company since 2008

• 25000+ Learners

• 450+ Employees

• 40+ Courses

• 1,20,000 sq.ft Infrastructure

• Member of AIMA, MMA, CII, D&B & FIEO

• Received 9+ Award with many Big Platform

• IIBM is covered by big media: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/IIBM-India-disrupts-distance-MBA-Industry-with-Online-Masters-Program/articleshow/52463912.cms





The award was issued to IIBM India during the National Excellence Summit 2021.

IIBM Internships offer programs specially designed for working professionals with live classes/recorded classes along with recorded lectures on its AI-based Learning Management system. The Expert Faculty also provides doubt clearing sessions on weekends.

These courses are available on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/IIBMInstituteofBusinessManagement





• Post Graduate Program in Business Analytics and Data Science

• Post Graduate Program in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

• Post Graduate Program in Full Stack Development

• Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security

• Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing and Devops

• Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing

These courses are online professional courses, specially designed for the students as well as for the working professional who wishes to explore their career in data science and machine learning niche or want to upgrade the marketability of their resume with the top trending professional qualification in data science domain.

In India and the first-world countries, data management has become the pillar of all business to understand consumer market, consumer behavior, consumer demand, etc. Data scientists and machine learning experts' role is now emerging as the best and lucrative profession with a reward of fat pay package, etc.

IIBM Institute Data Science certification courses are designed exactly as the industry demands from a new applicant. These courses are in much demand from students as well as from working professionals. Students and professionals from all across the world can join the course as these courses are interactive, online coordinated with the provision of sharing e-study materials prepared by the industry experts.

Advantages of IIBM Institute Data Science certification courses:

• These courses are designed with the highest precision to match industry requirements.

• The course materials are designed by the learned faculty and industry expert.

• The study materials are the best in quality on world class LMS platform.

• The classes are arranged on an interactive platform.

• There is placement assistance for the students who complete the course. IIBM internship (https://iibminternships.com) is designed for a candidate with all the possible assistance to give him/her a breakthrough in the dynamic professional world of the data science& machine learning industry.

• Get the privilege of a 1000+ alumni network.

• Certified courses and Global Trade endorsed courses.





If one wants to boost their career with added qualification and empowerment of data science or machine language courses, one must join today any one of the courses from the below link:

https://iibminternships.com/post-graduate-program-in-data-science/

For more assistance, call: 09808811409 or Mail: ketan@iibmindia.in

For more information about IIBM Institute of Business Management:

https://www.iibmindia.in/

https://iibminternships.com/

