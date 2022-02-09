IIM Calcutta launches Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership

Hyderabad, Telangana, India: Business Wire India

Programme Eligibility: Graduates with minimum 7 years of working experience

Programme Directors: Prof. Priya Seetharaman and Prof. Anirvan Pant

Certifying Authority: IIM Calcutta

Duration and Format: 12 Months | Hybrid

Cohort start date: April 2022

Programme Fees: INR 5 lakhs

Link to Apply: iimcal.talentsprint.com/dbl

TalentSprint, a global edtech company and a market leader in transformational deeptech programmes, today announced an Advanced Programme in Digital Business Leadership (APDBL), offered by IIM Calcutta, an Institute of National Importance and ranked #3 Management Business School in Asia. This futuristic programme aims to help experienced leaders steer the waves of digital revolution and succeed in a highly disruptive business environment.

As traditional boundaries around industries continue to crumble and as conventional value propositions offered by firms continue to rapidly become irrelevant, leaders are forced to rethink and craft strategies for competitive advantage and sustainable business growth in a digital-first ecosystem. Leading observers agree that the future belongs to companies that put technology at the center of their outlook, capabilities, and leadership mandate.

The Digital Business Leadership programme by IIM Calcutta has been designed as an executive friendly, high-impact programme that enables business leaders understand how new age digital technologies and business models are transforming functions, activities, structures, and strategies across industries. The unique design of the programme, organized across four modules, is well positioned to arm the participants with a powerful framework for digital leadership in their respective competitive arenas.

According to Prof. Manish Thakur, Dean of New Initiatives and External Relations, IIM Calcutta, “The unprecedented growth of the digital economy has unlocked multiple opportunities for those who are willing to transform and forge ahead. As digital disruption continues to reshape businesses, this program will equip current and aspiring business leaders to think strategically and successfully navigate the ongoing wave of digital evolution. We are excited about our association with TalentSprint to introduce this programme, which aims to develop leaders who can champion digital mindsets and digital structures in their organizations.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, “This leadership programme expands our relationship with IIM Calcutta and addresses the critical industry problem of nurturing and building digital business leaders of tomorrow. It aims to create future-ready leaders who will adapt to the digital ecosystem and go on to helm successful businesses. With its highly distinctive and immersive pedagogy that includes thoughtfully curated curriculum, capstone projects, campus immersions and industry connections, we are confident that the programme will help new age leaders build a digital mindset and drive organizational growth.”

The 12-month intensive programme has been tailored for digital enthusiasts who are aspiring to grow into Chief Digital Officers and Digital CXOs. The classes, to be delivered in a hybrid format, are scheduled to start in April 2022. To apply for selection into the programme, applicants can visit the website iimcal.talentsprint.com/dbl

About TalentSprint

Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of NSE group and a global edtech company that brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital learning platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. For more information, visit www.talentsprint.com

About IIM Calcutta

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. During its initial years, several prominent faculties formed part of its nucleus, including Jagdish Sheth, J. K. Sengupta, among others. Over the years, IIM Calcutta has grown into a mature institution with a global reputation, imparting high quality management education. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalizing Indian management through its Post Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, Research and Consulting Activities. For more information about the long duration programs for working professionals, visit www.iimcal.ac.in/ldp

