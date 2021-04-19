IISc and TalentSprint partner to create future-ready VLSI workforce

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

• Announce PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in VLSI Chip Design

• Offered by Dept of Electronic Systems Engineering, IISc, and TalentSprint

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and TalentSprint, an NSE Group company, today announced their fourth deep tech program with the launch of the PG Level Advanced Certification Program in VLSI Chip Design. The six-month program is designed for industry professionals keen to design future-ready chips with capabilities that can power new age technologies such as AI, IoT, VR, Mobility, Cloud and Analytics. Delivered through live interactive online classes by leading faculty from the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc, the program will enable participants to learn hands-on and practice on industry projects using state-of-the-art VLSI tools and boards. Applications are now open for the first cohort which starts in June 2021. Please visit the program page to know more and apply.

According to Gartner Research, the global semiconductor industry showed tremendous resilience in 2020 as it grew to $450 billion despite the pandemic, and is projected to grow at double digits over the next few years. VLSI, along with embedded software development, and hardware/board design is at the heart of the industry. The proliferation of AI, IoT, Virtual Reality, Cloud, Mobility and Analytics have created the need for highly efficient and specialized chip design capabilities that can leverage the expertise of these modern technologies. With 90% of the semiconductor companies having R&D centers in India, there is a critical need for a program that can create a pipeline of specialized professionals who can build the chip of the future.

Announcing the program, Program Director Dr. Chetan Singh Thakur said: “IISc DESE is renowned for excellence in research and education in electronics systems engineering in general and VLSI and chip design in particular. We believe that our research experience can add value to industry professionals keen to build expertise in this area. Working with TalentSprint, we are launching this program to prepare professionals for the future of Chip Design. The program is designed to build strong foundations on advanced digital, analog and emerging technologies combined with mentored practice on industry relevant capstone projects, using best-in-class VLSI tools and boards.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO, TalentSprint, said: “TalentSprint’s unique portfolio of executive education programs, offered in collaboration with top-tier academia, have consistently reported extremely high impact and participant satisfaction. The PG Level Advanced Certification Program in VLSI Chip Design is our fourth program with IISc. We are confident that the exceptional subject matter expertise of DESE, combined with the deep industry networks and connections provided by TalentSprint will be highly coveted by VLSI industry professionals keen to build deeper expertise. Graduates will join TalentSprint’s elite club of 3000+ deep tech alumni, thereby continuing to reap life-long benefits through peer learning and networking.”

About IISc

Established in 1909, IISc is India’s leading university (NIRF Number 1 rank) in advanced education and research in the sciences and in engineering. From its beginnings, IISc has laid equal emphasis on fundamental investigations and the solution of practical problems in such a setting. IISc’s reputation and preeminence ensures that it attracts the best of young faculty members and students from across the world. IISc aims to be among the world’s foremost academic institutions through the pursuit of excellence in research and promotion of innovation by offering world-class education to train future leaders in science and technology and by applying science and technology breakthroughs for India’s wealth creation and social welfare. https://www.iisc.ac.in/.

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint, an NSE group company, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. www.talentsprint.com.

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully-integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. https://www.nseindia.com/

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalists is involved in creation of this content.