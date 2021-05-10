Iki Chic brings clothing that empowers women with grace

Clothing is about making a statement all the while being comfortable and expressive. Especially women clothing businesses ensure to celebrate empowering women through their styling. Iki Chic is one such brand that gives the new age Indian women an opportunity to show their vibrancy with a variety of high street fashion choices.

With summer making itself at home with us, Iki Chic has dispatched their all-new summer range, with e-commerce websites as the new worldwide style front. Boho-stylish shapes, clear prints, and stand-out outlines meet up under this assortment. Safari prints, ruched designs, a scope of denim, new age tees and tops, jumpsuits, and to wrap things up, rompers make up this exceptional line.

The entire assortment is enlivened by the liberal bohemian development and addresses the boho world's common patterns in the design business. They have dispatched their selective resort wear assortment which is accessible on their site www.ikichic.com.

Founded by Additti Jain, Iki Chic is a brand offering the best clothing with the right amount of western drift with an Indian flair. Every item at Iki Chic has exact details and the best texture chosen by hand to fulfill current style necessities. The bootstrapped attire brand from Delhi is fabricated and declared by the way of thinking of Absolute Panache, which is idealistic and exquisite.

Collaborating with renowned digital partners such as Myntra, Amazon Prime, and Flipkart, Iki Chic provides outstanding customer service and competitive yet affordable pricing along with customer loyalty as their priority. Talking about the venture, Additti says, “We are working day and night to make this brand a huge success and pinnacle for women's clothing. For us, we are our greatest adversaries and we trust in accomplishing our destinations and endeavoring to remain one step ahead of the competitors as time passes making it big in the fashion industry.”

Breaking barriers with style, Iki Chic is certain to emerge as a brand that girls and ladies will look forward to carrying their confidence with grace and a slight bohemian touch.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation on this content.