Impact of pandemic COVID-19 on higher education

To be the part of a College is dream for every student passing 12th Standard as it provides a place where students live and study in close proximity to each other, interact and learn from peer discussion. The campuses are also buzzing cultural hubs where students from different cultural background, belief and value systems come together and understand each other, thus increasing their horizon of societal, intellectual and multi-cultural environments.

The pandemic has created a situation, where choosing an Institute, which can keep things on in spite of all odds, ensures Quality Education in most effective manner while organizing different activities including Workshops, Industry Certified Job Oriented Courses, Guest talks, Alumni Talks, Inter-Institutional Events, Conferences, Summits, Cultural and Club Activities to provide opportunities for over all development of students. UNESCO estimates that over 1.5 billion students in 165 countries are out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has forced the global academic community to explore news ways of teaching and learning, including distance and online education. This has proven challenging for both students and educators, who must deal with the emotional, physical and economic difficulties posed by the illness while doing their part to help curb the spread of the virus. The future is uncertain for everyone, particularly for millions of students scheduled to graduate this year who will face a world crippled economically by the pandemic.

I.T.S (UG Campus), Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad (estd. 1995) (http://www.ug.its.edu.in/) with its glorious journey of 26 years of Excellence aims to establish benchmarks in academic excellence and holistic grooming of its students so that they can meet their career challenges in the increasingly globalized economic conditions. While recognizing the efforts of providing quality education and opportunities for overall development of students, I.T.S Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad (www.its.edu.in) has been conferred with Most Preferred UG & PG Institute Award- 2019 (ASSOCHAM) by Late Ex. President of India – Honorable Dr. Pranab Mukharjee.

The Institute inculcates desired skills in its students with learner-oriented practices & offers Job Oriented courses certified by Oracle, Microsoft, Google, BSE etc. A team of highly qualified faculty strives to widen the students' horizon of learning, thereby helping the students to taste success & achieve Top Ranks in University. Several premier companies including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Zomato, Amazon, Tommy Hilfiger, Deloitte, etc. regularly have campus recruitments at I.T.S, Ghaziabad in spite of the fact that COVID-19 has impacted everything and institutions are even finding it difficult.

Choosing a professional course- most sought after by recruiters

Sometimes, class 12th Students’ finds it difficult to choose right higher educational qualifications due to plethora of options available viz B.Com, CA, Law etc. The best advice is to pursue a professional course that interests and inspires you to achieve your best and that’s what we do at one of the Best BBA and BCA College not only in Delhi-NCR but also in entire North India.

I.T.S Mohan Nagar Ghaziabad, NAAC 'A' grade accredited Institute, offers courses that are included in Top 10 BBA and BCA Colleges in Northern India according to India Today MDRA Ranking Survey- 2021 announced recently in its July’2021 Edition.

BBA: Candidates much interested in management field can plan for admission in BBA course with specialization in Financial Markets, Banking & Insurance, Data Analytics, BI, Digital Marketing etc.

BCA: As a career option, it is perfect for candidates looking to start careers in the world of Information Technology; Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Developing Gaming Solution etc. In today’s technological era, especially after Covid-19, it seems to be a high demand of BCA graduates in the near future.

This is the time when we all have to realize that we have to take this opportunity to deepen the concept of shared mankind as we share not only a pandemic but a planet and our values. The need for academic cooperation and multilateral assistance to overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic and contribute to the common good, stressed that COVID-19 does not distinguish between borders, gender or socioeconomic class and thus requires a global response. Because of this there is a need of all the stakeholders of academic community to work together to find solutions that allow everyone to face these pandemic and this cannot be an individual effort.

