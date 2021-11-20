IMT Ghaziabad sets a benchmark with its high summer placements for batch 2022

IMT Ghaziabad in the midst of pandemic and revolutionary change in the education industry continues to set a record by providing excellent summer placements to its students. IMT Ghaziabad, as a responsible B-School, understands its role in grooming its students to live up to the recruiter’s expectations in such a dynamic, evolving, and complex business world. The objective of IMT as an institute is to help students become influential leaders who can achieve results that have the potential to transform organizations. It tries to inculcate values of innovation, social justice, and hands-on approach as well as to facilitate design/lateral thinking capabilities. Management education has seen significant changes in the last decade and in this dynamic change, IMT prepares students for a global mindset so that future managers can address the challenges of international competition.

Amidst this change, the summer internship process of IMT Ghaziabad saw the participation of approx. 140 plus recruiters, who cumulatively rolled out extensive offers to the PGDM class of 2022 across sectors.

The highest offers were made by the top sectors like BFSI, FMCG, IT, Manufacturing, Consulting, etc.

Sector-wise placement updates

This year's summer placement's key highlight was the virtual recruitment process that was handled across a combination of platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco WebEx, etc. Real-world systems and methods like group discussions and interview panels were replicated virtually through unique features across the different platforms.

There were a total of 13 brand new recruiters this year for the Summer placement, which included recruiters like MTR Foods Pvt Ltd, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential AMC, Capgemini Technology Services India Limited, Info Edge India Ltd. (Naukri.com), SRL Diagnostics, Zyla Health Pvt Ltd., Avalon Consulting, Vikram Solar Ltd, etc

As per Dr. Renu Misra , Head Corporate Relations –IMT Ghaziabad “The summer placement week of 2021 has been a definitive success with over 30 companies visiting. We had esteemed brands from across domains recruiting at IMT:

1. ITC, Marico, Nivea, Tata Consumer Products, Perfetti Van Melle were amongst the FMCG giants with the industry best sales and marketing roles

2. Mahindra and Mahindra, and Bajaj Auto recruiting for their global flagship leadership program from the automotive sector.

3. Coveted Global Investment banks and asset management firms like Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Silverdale Capital, TresVista financial services recruited talent from the Finance and the BFS specialisation.

It is a matter of pride that our students have bagged roles like Group Management Cadre, Investment Banking Analyst and Risk Management analyst, Product management, Strategy, and Marketing. These coveted roles are the best in the industry and reserved only for a selected few campuses including IIMs. Through our continuous hard work and support from our esteemed Alums, we have onboarded more and more premier recruiters this year and we continue to strive for the best.”

IMT witnessed the highest number of offers this year, wherein 54 % of students from the current batch have attained summer internship (Till the date of this publication)

The packages offered by the companies for Summer Internship are as follows:



Packages offered to the students for Summer Internship

Adding to this success, Prof Harvinder Singh - Chairperson Placements, IMT Ghaziabad says “IMT students have adapted wonderfully to the requirement of the online workplace mandated by COVID 19. They performed well during the online summer internships, earning appreciation and accolades from their mentors and host companies. It is reflected from the fact that IMT Ghaziabad students received 77 PPOs/PPIs after their summer internships in 2021.”

The students in summer internships are offered the role of an intern from campus in their respective organizations. In addition to this, the average stipend offered to the students was as follows.

Average stipend offered to the students

IMT as an Institute is known for grooming its students and exposing them to a holistic approach to learning and enhancing overall development. The experiential nature of education lays great emphasis on inculcating business values and skills required for complex decision-making and problem-solving. Alumni from IMT Ghaziabad serve with distinction in senior business positions across the world.

Top recruiters are increasingly looking at IMT to offer internships and jobs, which stands testimony to the strong talent pool of the institute. With the influx of new companies adding to the list, it goes to show that the IMT Ghaziabad summer placement drive is and will be a success for years to come.