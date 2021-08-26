IMTS Institute Helping Students Pursue Dreams of Success for Past 15 Years

IMTS Institute offers free career counselling of a wide choice of courses approved by the University Grants Commission and MOE and other authorities like BAR and NCTE to students; the course offers like management, Technical, Traditional, Computer, Research, Diploma, and certification courses.

In India, completing class 12th is one of the most important milestones for a student. Students who aren't fully aware of their career options may choose a path that doesn't suit them or will not benefit them in the future. Students will also hear advice from their peers, both from highly confident and completely uninformed people. Regardless of the source, it can be very harmful to listening to these pieces of advice and acting on them.

Working full-time and studying part-time

Enroll in the appropriate courses at IMTS institute, and you can make your dreams a reality. You will get proper guidance right from the beginning.

In IMTS Institute, Students pursuing courses in distance Education or part-time mode find it difficult to connect directly with university after taking admission and, at times, miss on important announcements made by university. Gupta is conscious of communicating with universities and gathering information. He also keeps students informed to avoid any gaps. Gupta ensures that students referred to him at their guidance center do not miss any University announcements.

In the Year 2005, we started the IMTS institute with the vision to offer free counselling to help students choose the right course from the right college or University. Our counsellors have helped more than 25000 students to select the right course, along with a complete admission Process for UGC-approved universities.

Structures to encourage self-empowerment, over 70 expert career counselors at IMTS institute

IMTS Institute, an Institute that has 70+ career counselors, assists students in achieving their goals by providing a high-quality education in the field they are interested in. Our institute has been devoted to excellence for students for over 15 years.

IMTS Institute provides career counselling. Professionals guide students on the scope of each subject. It helps them to live a stress-free lifestyle after passing class 12. They also help students choose the best subjects according to their abilities. Our courses include management, science, technology, humanities and computer programming.

IMTS Alumni working in top companies Like Google and Amazon

The IMTS Institute students have left glowing reviews. Some of their students work with Google, Accenture and Facebook.

IMTS Noida helping students to achieve their career goals

We have had the privilege of helping more than 25,000 students to achieve their career goals.

IMTS Institute is a leading Institute in India. They have made a memorable statement of 25000 admissions, and many of their students work in top companies in India as well as abroad.

IMTS Institute courses available

Management

Science

Arts

Commerce

Engineering

Computer

Paramedical

Education

Phil. M.Phil

Law

Application Process for Admission to IMTS Institute

Online Course counselling can be done by students who are not located in India. Our counsellors will assist them via phone or video and provide the best online support. They can apply for admission to the appropriate courses at the university that suit their needs.

IMTS institute UGC recognized

IMTS Institute is an approved admissions & study partner for many universities. Students can get free career counselling from us to help them choose the best path to success. We also offer to counsel for UGC & Govt. Recognize courses to assist students.

Free Support Services

IMTS offers all services on behalf of the University. We don't usually charge any additional fees for services beyond the University fee.

IMTS Institute Review 25,000 Students Names are Available on Website

IMTS Institute has 99% positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Google. It is a very good rating. While we don't claim to be the Best, we do our best to ensure that all students have a great experience. We have a 99% satisfaction rate among 25000 students, which is very good. Also, students can get complete 25,000 students' data on the institute website www.imtsinstitute.com

IMTS institute location

We focus on Quality Education for our students in India and Abroad. Noida (India) G 38 Sector 3 is the Head Office of IMTS Institute. M- (+91 9210989898) Management also plans to open a Dubai office soon.





Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.