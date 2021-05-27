IMTS Institute is offering free career counselling of UGC approved universities

IMTS Institute provides free career counseling for a wide range of courses approved by UGC and other authorities to its students in management, Technical, Traditional, Computers, Research, Diploma, and certification courses.

IMTS Institute is one of the leading Institutes in India and has achieved memorable milestone of 25000 admissions. Students have given very good reviews about the institute and most of their students are working in top companies in India and abroad such as Google, Accenture, Facebook, TCS, HCL, Hero Honda, Maruti and many more MNC companies.

IMTS Institute delivers the best career guidance for students and working professionals. It's mission is to educate students in fields such as Science, Humanities, Technology, Management, Computers and all other areas that will serve the nation and the world in the 21st century.

“We completely understand the confusion present in students' minds and try to remove it with our counseling cells. We know the level of stress in the student’s mind after passing qualifying examinations before they go to choose courses for further studies. There are many cases available that students are confused about which course to choose,” said the institute’s spokesperson said.

He further added, “Students who pursue courses in Distance Education or part-time mode find it difficult to connect directly with University after taking admission at times; students miss some significant announcements made by Universities; we try to connect the Student & the University so that they do not miss any information.”

Categories of different streams

1. Management

2. Science

3. Arts

4. Commerce

5. Engineering

6. Computer

7. Paramedical

8. Education

All Categories have courses like Diploma, Bachelors, Masters, PG Diploma & Certificate level.

IMTS Institute History:

In the Year 2005, the institute started IMTS with the vision to offer free counseling to help students to choose the right course from the right college or University. Institute’s counselors have helped more than 25000 students to choose the right course, along with guidance on complete admission Process of UGC-approved universities.

The Management is planning to open an office in Dubai soon.

Online Admission Process anywhere in the world

If a student is not in India, student needs to take online counseling before taking admission. Institute’s expert counselor will guide them over the phone or video call with the best online support. They can take admission in respective courses from the available University as per their requirement.

Is IMTS Approved By UGC or MHRD?

No, IMTS Institute is an authorized admission & study partner of a lot of universities and offers free career counseling to students for UGC & Govt. recognize courses to help them choose the right path to success in the future.

The Universities for which they provide counseling are approved by University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and Distance Education Bureau (DEB).

Free Support Services

IMTS offers all Services on behalf of the University. In most cases, institute doesn't charge anything apart from the University fee.

Reason behind Trust IMTS institute

IMTS Institute has 99% Positive reviews with a 4.8 star on Google, which is quite good rating. “We are not saying that we are the Best, but trying to do the best for all students. Out of 25000 Students, 99.8% of students are happy with us, which is quite good.

We Suggest students and candidates to never trust unreliable and pirated websites as these sites choose a similar name to misguide people. We suggested Students to Trust only official website or Government website. We focus on Quality Education in India and Abroad.” institute’s spokesperson said.

The Head office of IMTS institute is in Noida [U.P., India] G-38, Sector-3. For more information, contact them at (+91) 9210989898.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.