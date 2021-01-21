In a conversation with Bhavik Uttam Sakaria, Founder of Eliza Diamonds India
Such a passé when diamonds where a women’s best friend. These days it’s a dream come true for both the genders when gifted with a piece of jewel which is embedded with a sparking diamond. If your Looking for the perfect engagement ring or an ideal wedding gift for your beloved, Eliza Diamonds with its vast range of diamond jewels offers the best experience in buying premium jewellery with its high-value products.
We had a small rendezvous with the youngest entrepreneur today in the jewellery industry, Mr. Bhavik Sakaria, Founder & Creative Director, Eliza Diamonds.
One of the major hardships faced while buying jewellery is to find a product that is genuine. It also involves a lot of careful research, meticulous planning and being vigilant. Comprehending all these concerns and issues, Eliza Diamonds offers hallmarked and authentic jewellery made with perfection.
Mr. Bhavik Sakaria who is the brainchild behind this successful venture had keen interest in diamonds and jewels since childhood and with his sheer dedication and passion he has been successful in establishing Eliza, an emerging jewellery brand in the market.
Talking about his accomplishments, Mr. Sakaria says, “We at Eliza are striving to provide a luxury experience to our valued customers. The personalised and unique approach to our designs is what makes us different from other competitors in the market. Every diamond we choose is handpicked and curated with perfection to provide customer satisfaction and reliability.”
Coming from a textile background to taking forward his interest in jewels, Mr Sakaria has created a niche for himself in the diamond industry and Eliza Diamond has become a renowned brand offering personalised jewellery collection and the best services in the form of customer satisfaction and timely deliveries.
With a vast experience of more than 10 years in the diamond industry, Mr Sakaria envisions making this brand a massive success and to further deliver his clients with the best unique products that are authentic and original.
