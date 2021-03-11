Inauguration of the Ecuador Trade Office in Bengaluru

The Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) in collaboration with the Latin American Caribbean Federation of India (LACFI) opened the Ecuador Trade Office in Bangalore which was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Ecuador to India, H.E. Mr Hector Gonzalo Cueva Jacome along with the Dr Shalini Rajneesh(IAS) Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Karnataka, and His Excellency Jonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel, Basavarajendra (IAS) Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Govt. of Karnataka, Ravindra Shetty, Chairman of Nomadic Tribes Govt of Karnataka and other important government officers, industrialists and key personalities.

There is a huge interest in India as the Latin America is an emerging region having a great scope for multilateral as well as bilateral business opportunities. Latin American Caribbean Federation of India (LACFI) is on the way to opening Trade offices in Major Metro cities of India to facilitate Indian Businessmen wanting to do trade in LAC countries where Ecuador Trade Office will enforce strong business ties from South India to Ecuador. The office will work directly with the Ecuador Embassy in New Delhi and bring opportunities to places like Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and other cities of South India.

“Trade relations with Ecuador have huge potential. LAC region will be at the top of our priorities as per the Prime Minister’s Vision and MEA’s approach in bringing LAC closer, through the Federation we will continue to intensify and deepen our engagement with the LAC countries which will be sustained and regular. Our development partnerships will be guided by LAC region’s priorities and we will build as much local capacity and create as many local opportunities as possible. We will bring the South Indian market closer and make it easier and more attractive to trade with the Latin and Caribbean region. Ecuador has been our friendly partner for a long time and this a great step forward ``said the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) Dr. Asif Iqbal during the Inauguration.

“My goal is to build stronger bilateral relations and reach new heights between South Indian companies and Ecuador which is a huge market and also the aspect of bonding with Ecuador is to explore more for further enhancing the relations. We are initiating the India Latin American Arbitration Council that can support various companies between the two regions and build trust between businessmen, The most important aspect is to create faith between business communities for enhancing trade” Said Mrs. Anuradha Pradeep who is appointed as the Trade Commissioner of Ecuador . Certificate of Appointment with Apostillation from the Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India was presented during the Reception Ceremony in Bangalore. A Special Edition of the India Ecuador relations was launched at the ceremony.

A 35-member delegation from South India of the Latin American Caribbean Federation of India will visit Ecuador in the month of May 2021 and various opportunities in the Health sector, Skill development, Agriculture are expected to be signed with various companies and organizations in this region. Many prospective health care companies will be a part of the delegation.

They also planned to Establish the India LAC Film Commission for identifying opportunities in Film shootings for Bollywood and South India film Industry initiated by Mr. Sai Korrapati, a leading South Indian Film Producer who has made blockbusters like KFG and Bahubali. He intends to visit with the delegation to identify locations for shooting for Telugu Movies.

The Launching of the India-Latin American Arbitration Council will be headed by Mrs. Anuradha Pradeep who will also be the designate for the Honorary Consul of Ecuador along with the Trade Commission. "Bengaluru's relationship with Ecuador is historic as Ecuador had bought seven Dhruv Helicopters from HAL and TCS From Bangalore provides core transaction processing and Business Intelligence as well as IT Infrastructure management to leading banks in the country with a major outsourcing contract with Banco Pichincha" said NS Venkatesh, Director General of the Development Partnership Assistance programs from the Indian Economic Trade Organization.

“Ecuador’s relations with India date back several centuries and its relationship with India is directed by the historicity of their interactions – the century-old trade partnerships and socio-cultural linkages. We want to elevate our ties to the next level. We want to elevate our bilateral partnership; we can come to an agreement that we can elevate it to the level of strategic partnership. We want to have a dynamic and fruitful dialogue on bilateral and regional levels. Healthcare from India must enter throughout the LAC region with Ecuador as the centre. Indian Pharmaceutical & health technology is highly appreciated which should be our key target, I had participated in the Phase 3 trials of COVAXIN and want to say that Ecuador shows trust and confidence in the Indian pharmaceutical Industry, the Indian Vaccine Industry”” said Ambassador of Ecuador to India, H.E. Mr Hector Gonzalo Cueva Jacome who also spent 5 years as the Consul General of Ecuador in Mumbai having a perfect understanding of the Indian Trade Markets. He also emphasised greater emphasis on establishing mechanisms like PRO India that can show India in a purely commercial context for strengthening trade relations bilaterally.

The Offices will also be opened in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and other parts of India to explore trade relations between the two countries and there is a delegation of 25 people from South India proposed to visit Ecuador for signing MOUs in various sectors.

