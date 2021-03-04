Inconversation with Manthan Dudeja, the techie & digital marketer

Keeping this quote in mind and a vision to lead by example, Manthan Dudeja, a young entrepreneur and digital marketer from Karnal, India has turned himself into a living digital marketing agency, by attaining expertise in the various horizons of digital marketing, namely - website design, app development, blogging, ads and affiliates etc.

His career can be termed as a learning experience where he's added tons of value to others lives and have reaped the benefits of long term growth and sustainability, at a point when many start off to figure out what they want to seek in life, Manthan has not only acquired the position of being financially free to follow his passions without any hesitation but is also celebrated as one of the youngest tech editors in the world.

His blogs, TechCrack, A Tech Website and Tech World zone, have a combined readership of thousands across the globe. His expertise in blogging has helped him reach to millions with his informative blogs that revolve around news related to the tech world.

Today, Manthan has not only established a repertoire with his Indian clients but also proved his mettle by working with top international businesses too.

Having started in a nascent age when other children would play and while away their time, Manthan would concentrate on trying new avenues to find his calling. Manthan at a very initial stage in his life understood that he wanted to pursue a future in computers and had always found himself in the midst of stuff related to tech. So much so, that his expertise in blogs related to tech has led him to being the editor at various websites.

While being asked about his journey from Karnal to California, Manthaj says," I have spent many nights to self- teach myself each of these skills to reach to a place where I am, that is why I don't believe in talking success on my head since I know its value, I still consider myself a learner and I believe that there are many more benchmarks to hit".

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.