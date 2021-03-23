Index of Sciences Ltd. releases the new book by Dr Shailesh Kumar B Raval

Index of Sciences Ltd is proud to announce the publication of its new book, Ultra High Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging: MRI Instrumentation and Clinical Implementation, exploring the latest technologies, research, and applications in high field “Magnetic Resonance Imaging” or MRI.

As well-known, Magnetic Resonance Imaging is a favoured imaging modality for soft tissue imaging for a wide range of upper-extremity pathologies and several medical conditions. A widely-used technological innovation primarily in medical diagnosis and biomedical research, MRI has improved and helped the lives of millions of people across the globe for years, since its development in the 1970s.

In this book, Dr. Raval (author) provides research insights about the instrumentation and clinical implementation of some of the most significant development fields in MRI such as whole head imaging, whole-body imaging, and extremity imaging, for high-risk and high-demand patient population and healthy population.

Dr. Raval’s research work and publications are nationally and internationally recognised and awarded by many academic and industry organizations such as ISMRM and TTS (The Transplantation Society). The book presents the author’s original research works along with their applications in the real world. This includes Dr. Raval’s notable research on Whole-body MRI RF high density transmit coil and receiver array designs, the first ever known application of antenna design. In this research, an in-house TEM volume resonator in conjunction with an eight-channel receive-only array was designed, built, and successfully evaluated at 7T to confirm the potential for next-generation UHF imaging in upper extremity applications. A variety of outstanding images with high spatial resolution, SNR, and CNR were achieved and favorably compared to those acquired at 3T. In another significant research, advances in extremities and musculoskeletal imaging in patients undergoing transplants, including first-ever (never been implemented) technologies such as Ultra high field upper extremity RF coils are also presented.

The intellectual properties discussed in the book include a comprehensive list of design procedures, instrumentation developed, electromagnetic simulations (simulated versions), novel whole head (brain) MRI RF array, innovative visualization techniques, neuro and vascular flow imaging, segmentation methods, regenerative imaging, pre and post-operative surgical imaging, clinical implementations, pulse sequence developments and optimizations, and imaging results with 3D volume texture and visualizations.

The book also takes stride in describing the unexplored research theories along with a list of products that can be of potential research and clinical use, if implemented in clinical or hospital settings.

All the more, this book covers different aspects of the latest developments in the field of Ultra High Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging, including advance innovations, research insights and implementation that helps scientists, researchers, and students alike in their efforts in research, publications, and learning, and may also pave way to enhancements in human anatomical, biological, functional, and physiological performances.

Dr. Shaileshkumar B. Raval says, “Always Think To Cultivate And Blossom the Mankind and Universe With: Be Optimistic, Be Innovative, Be Original, Be Transparent, Be Thoughtful, Be Revolutionary and Be Foundational."

