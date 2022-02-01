Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India PR Distribution Gets listed in 10 Best PR Companies for 2022

Nitin Jain – Founder and CEO of India PR Distribution
Published on Feb 01, 2022 05:18 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

India PR Distribution, an established and trusted name for Press release services, got included in the list of 10 Best Public Relation Companies to check out in 2022. This list has been organized by Global Hues and it has listed India PR Distribution among the most emerging and established Public relations companies in India.

“We are really honored to be a part of such a coveted list. Awards like this motivate the entire team to put our best efforts always when it comes to quality and economical PR submission.”, says Nitin Jain – Founder and CEO of India PR Distribution. 

An MBA from TVU, London, Nitin has more than 20 years of experience in Corporate Communications and brand building. He has helped many startups and corporates from all over the globe to increase revenue through effective branding and PR activities. 

Based in Gurgaon, India PR Distribution(IPD) offers comprehensive PR services including organic and featured coverages in media and portals across India and abroad.   

IPD offers customized packages for entrepreneurs, authors, artists, and corporates, thereby offering a wide gamut of possibilities for its client to highlight their brand and news. Details of their press release distribution packages are available at https://www.IndiaPRDistribution.com

Press Releases are a great way to highlight and showcase your brand or announce a product launch. PR is also good for creating a buzz about your product and service in the market. 

India PR Distribution has a wide and trusted distribution network. Their news releases are distributed to major media outlets. By offering fast, effective results, this service has become a popular and trusted choice for companies across India. 

