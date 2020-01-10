India’s largest OTT player, ZEE5, unveils a power-packed January calendar

brand-stories

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:12 IST

After having a spectacular 2019, ZEE5, the largest OTT player in the country, promises to offer much more in 2020! The video streaming platform unveiled the calendar for January and it is replete with great content across genres and languages.

The calendar launch event marked the presence of the who’s who of the entertainment industry, including Vivek Dahiya, Nakuul Mehta, Rituraj Singh, Sid Makkar, Vivek Mushran, Vipul Deshpande, Vikram Gaikwad, Chitrangada Satarupa, Rajesh Sharma, Aadesh Bandekar, Jiten Lalwani and Sneha Wagh, among others.

Get set to begin the year with two shows that have been adapted from the books of popular Indian authors. ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ is a millennial-centric rom-com based on author Sumrit Shahi’s best-selling novel of the same name, while State of Siege: 26/11, as the name says, is a tale about the terror attacks that rocked Mumbai on 26/11. This show has been adapted from the book ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11’, written by top journalist and author Sandeep Unnithan.

Continuing its series of women-progressive shows, ZEE5 will also launch two shows, Code M, starring Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor, and Kark Rouge, a bilingual series in Hindi and Bengali starring Chitrangada Satrupa, Indraneil Sengupta and Rajesh Sharma. These two shows feature strong women characters and are going to be really engaging!

Known for its wide array of regional offerings, ZEE5 will also launch a new romantic drama series titled Anaganaga, a Telugu original. Home Minister Bharat Daura is the new season of one of the most-loved and longest running shows on Zee Marathi. In the last 15 years, renowned host Aadesh Bandekar has travelled 10 lakh kilometres to meet Maharashtrian housewives across India. This season is going to be even more exciting.

Zee Network is also launching the first-ever Punjabi General Entertainment Channel in India called Zee Punjabi on the auspicious occasion of Lohri 2020. The channel will offer 5 fiction and 4 non-fiction shows, including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which will be judged by Punjabi’s most-loved singing sensation, Gurdas Maan.

Besides, everyone’s favourite, Zee Cine Awards, will have its first-ever Tamil and Telugu versions with top artists from the industry. Catch the show on ZEE5!

Another show, &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, which is based on the tales of Bal Hanuman begins from the time Bal Hanuman was conceived to Maharani Anjali and Maharaj Kesari, played by Sneha Wagh and Jiten Lalwani.

With so much in store in January, it is surely going to be a power-packed 2020 for ZEE5 viewers! We can’t wait, can you?

