India wins the Ms. International World Title for the first time

October 21, 2021: 2021 has been a fruitful year for India. Dr. Akshata Prabhu, a pediatric dentist by profession and a passionate fashion model, emerged the champion of the recently concluded Ms. International World competition. This competition is usually tightly contested because it involves participants from all over the world. Therefore, winning brings fame to both the winner and the nation she presents at large.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon winning the title, Dr. Akshata reflected on how proud she was to win for her country and present people with big dreams. She said that she’s looking forward to inspiring and influencing millions of people worldwide.

As the newly crowned Ms. International World, Dr. Akshata will be utilizing this opportunity to nurture her platform, The International Glamour Project. She established this platform to promote an ecosystem of women empowerment. She believes that women can attain great goals only if they are given equitable opportunities. She is focused on using this golden opportunity to promote her project.

Ms. International World 2021 Winner Dr. Akshata Prabhu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to her, beauty pageant projects in India primarily focus on outward appearance as the criterion for selecting winners. As a result, many competent women are left out of the competition because of not meeting the set societal beauty standards. This is because age, body size, complexion, and height are all factored in the selection criteria. Women are excellent in different aspects. For instance, if you empower them appropriately in a certain sector or skill, they will perfect it.

The International Glamour Project is all about empowering women by focusing the participant’s inner beauty over typical outward characteristics, including weight, age, and complexion, just to mention a few. Dr. Akshata succeeded in a contest that involved women of different ethnic backgrounds, ages, and sizes. So, this is an excellent opportunity to inspire every woman with a dream to pursue it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Being an Indian, Dr. Akshata has worked extremely hard to reach and shine on an international stage because Indian society is still patriarchal. Besides, many women think being a mother is the end of everything. However, Dr. Akshata revealed that it just opens them to new opportunities by winning one of the hotly-contested beauty crowns globally.

Through her international glamour project, she created three titles to represent women of all ages. Teenagers contest for Ms. Teen, while young and unmarried women contest for Miss. India and the married women compete for Mrs. India. Now, as the Ms. International World champion, she can inspire and fight the notion that women can’t pursue their modeling dreams once they get married and become mothers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Winning the Ms. International world title came at the right time when India needed a true women role model. Dr. Akshata will inspire thousands or even millions of women in the country by empowering them and providing a platform to portray their true inner value.

For More details: https://theinternationalglamourproject.com/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=press+releases&utm_campaign=Wikipedia&utm_id=TIGP&utm_content=CrowningDisclaimer: This content is distributed by B.R.E.W.S Digital. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.