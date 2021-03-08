IND USA
India-born US scientists invent a smart device to identify Covid-19 pandemic

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:37 PM IST

US Data scientist experts ‘Ravi Teja Yarlagadda’ and ‘Lakshmisri Surya’ has developed a wearable wristwatch device powered by AI technology and python engineering to identify covid-19 pandemic and alert if person approaches within six feet following social distancing measures given by WHO. The research experts said that “The device not only identifies the covid-19, but any pandemic in future that has fever as one of its symptoms”. Experts told that the data models used in this technology has experimented lab results with various predictive models and has effective outcomes captured with monitoring of successful alerts for every covid-19 human interaction and six feet range social distancing.

Pandemic has spread all through the world and changed all of our regular daily existences drastically. The WHO and CDC expect significant spikes in the pace of infection cases and death, despite the fact that there are indications of expectation because of the accessibility of vaccines that are currently administered. The circumstance is still terrible in numerous nations and better approaches for managing the pandemic will be critical. Enlivened by the rapid application and development of AIs and Big Data in different fields, ‘Ravi Teja Yarlagadda’ and ‘Lakshmisri Surya’ teamed up and underlined their importance to react to the COVID-19 pandemic and to avoid the severe consequences of the disease by developing the device that can identify covid-19 and other pandemics that has body temperature as one of its symptom and also alerts on six feet social distancing measures, following the guidelines provided by the world health organization (WHO).

Ravi Teja Yarlagadda, AI automation expert automated the AI algorithm processes that can work real time in producing the results with the interactions of covid-19 to alerting on six feet distance. He used his AI expertise to handle the pandemic through the monitoring of public spaces and the introduction of social distance and lock-down steps for those potentially infected. Ravi added the automation that can use Infrared cameras to scan huge crowds real time. They are often used with the face recognition device, which shows whether the person wears a surgical mask at a high temperature. These cameras have the capability of scanning 200 people per minute and identify people with body temperatures of over 37 degrees Celsius. The device will have two features for alerting the user on the likelihood that a person they interact with has Covid-19 and when they break the 6 feet social distance rules and also alert if someone with covid-19 approaches within 6 feet radius. Every time a user fails to maintain social distance, it will be counted on the system of the device and all the data for the last 72 hours stored. As explained above, the device will be using sensors that will measure the temperature of a person to determine their distance.

Lakshmi Sri Surya, Sr. Data Scientist, with AI expertise developed the algorithm that can fit into wristwatch to monitor and alert the 6 feet social distancing by using its measurement factors and identify the covid-19 symptom persons (if body temp is over 37 degree Celsius) within 6 feet of radius over 360 degrees. She encoded the passive IR detector which can produce high signal-to-noise ratio of increased number of detection zones or a large number of pyroelectric sensors to force the creation of a complex optical system. The optical system will continue capturing the detection zones without leaving any blind areas by using its mirror concentrators and one lens made of germanium. She has equipped the PIR detector with a channel of RS 485 standard transmission. To record the captured measurements, she integrated a special software that will allow the registration of signals coming from different detection zones. Stage two of the process includes capturing data using a sensor on the device. The final step is to determine the distance between each pair of persons and compare the differences by the approximate scaling factor.

The image shows the readings for the past 24 hours and 72 hours respectively to warn the user of their behaviour when they are outdoors. The two readings can be accessed on the same device by pressing the buttons which will be marked for each duration the user has interacted with others.
The image shows the readings for the past 24 hours and 72 hours respectively to warn the user of their behaviour when they are outdoors. The two readings can be accessed on the same device by pressing the buttons which will be marked for each duration the user has interacted with others.

Experts say that this research is important to the U.S in addressing the rising cases especially for people who are still waiting to receive their first vaccines. The device that they have proposed will assist many people to follow the health protocols that will minimize the spread of the pandemic. They will be alerted every time they get closer to maintain the required 6 feet distance in public places to avoid contracting or spreading the disease. If everyone has such a smart device, the number of cases will reduce. This will mean that the pressure and burden that had been put on health care workers will be reduced. With time, these cases will reduce significantly, and normalcy will return in most places.

For more information, refer to: https://ijcrt.org/papers/IJCRT2005556.pdf

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

