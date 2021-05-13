Indian Anime outlet, OtakuArt is offering help during the pandemic

Anime fans in India are mostly left alone. They have never had anyone to bother about them. And they still have to make do with their tiny forums and social media accounts to find happiness, but what about a more substantial representation? Don’t they deserve that? Of course they do. Perhaps that is why, for the first time, you have a news website dedicated completely to anime art. Otakukart, a one-of-its-kind anime news website is attempting to address the need to stay updated for Indian fans of anime dramas and films. The website was founded by Sohel Moldharia in 2015. Though the fans already know the meaning of the term ‘Otaku’ but for the uninitiated, it is a Japanese word that represents the people who are interested in anime as well as the content that is depicted by the Manga shows.

However, stepping away from the business of profit and loss during these difficult times, founder Sohel Moldharia informs that their first and most basic duty right now is to provide free food to all the needy people. Speaking about their social initiative, Moldharia says, “We are currently witnessing the second wave of the virus hitting our country and in the midst, there are many families who are left unattended and cannot fulfill the need of their basic food supplies. Otakukart aims to provide help to such families living in the vicinity.”

In this regard, Sohel also invites the attention towards climate change, which is a major culprit in making situations adverse across the world. In order to reverse the situation, Moldharia is planning to plant as many trees as possible, under Otakuart’s climate initiative. In addition, they also plan to offer a portion of their earnings to NGOs like Sankalptaru.org and Greenyatra.com. Yet another objective of the company during the pandemic is to deliver free clothes to the destitute people. This is done after the company asks its customers to bring in old clothes and buy new clothes in exchange. Such used clothes are washed, disinfected, and sent to NGOs for distribution.

Otakukart started by offering the most up-to-date information about the world of anime to interested readers from all over the world. Since its initial days, it has now developed into a very successful company. Otakukart also has an associated portal, otakurage.com, which offers anime and gaming products to all fans who otherwise can't get them from other platforms.

After being in this business for the past 6 years, Otakukart is now more than ready to launch an official e-commerce website named “Otakurage”.

The prospect is particularly exciting since the company has enjoyed unprecedented success among anime fans in the recent years. Built with the sole purpose to make anime accessible to the Indian anime community, as well as the less fortunate who enjoy these Japanese shows, the company is now going to feature the latest Merch available under the anime dissemination.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

