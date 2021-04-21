Indian basmati rice has stiff competition: Double Chabi Basmati Rice CMD

"It was in late 1980s that my father and I seriously considered differentiating our basmati brand from numerous other brands and this is how the unique name Double Chabi came up,’’ says Chairman and Managing Director Double Chabi Rice Brij Bhushan Goyal. "We wanted to ensure our brand stands out in the market. Our customers trusted us for the quality that we bring to the market, and we wanted to concretise that trust,’’ he adds.

Double Chabi Basmati Rice, set up in 1950 in Taraori, Haryana, has now entered its 71st year of operations. In this span it has grown exponentially from being a small scale rice mill to now having a global presence spanning five continents and over 15 countries including US, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Bahrain, Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia. While on the one hand, the family owned company is being driven by elders Brij Bhushan Goyal as the CMD and his brothers Pankaj Goyal as MD and Jitender Goyal as Director, the younger generation has also pitched in with their vision with Director Pushkar Goyal spearheading the global push.

"I remember my father Satpal Goyal telling me how he had begun the company with a production limit of 600 bags of rice. Today, we produce 20 lakh bags. This was only possible due to the foundation of hard work put in by my father.’’ Says Brij Bhushan.

The desire to go global took birth during a visit to Dubai in 1998 when Brij Bhushan was mesmerized by the high rises. India had recently witnessed strong economic growth on the back of the government’s liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation policies, and our country was on the cusp of an economic revolution. There were boundless possibilities and opportunities, and I felt it was the right time to put into action our dream of making Double Chabi go global,’’ he adds. ``However even though we have a strong global presence, we are committed to serving our Indian clientele. This is testified by the fact that despite a strong global demand for our Basmati Rice, we supply nearly 60 per cent of our produce in the domestic market.’’

``The eagerness to embrace technology has been a constant at Double Chabi, as my father used to keep a close watch on technological upgradations which would be introduced in the industry. My aim too is to ensure that our rice processing unit in Taraori has the state of the art machinery. This will help the company attain a high level of efficiency, while at the same time ensure that we can contribute to the local, state and national GDP,’’ he adds.

The rice processing unit at Taraori is responsible for all activities, including processing, length grading, and de-husking of the rice grain. Such micro-management helps ensure a strict control over quality. ``Our commitment to quality has helped us provide good quality rice grains which have a chewy texture and nutty taste. We ensure that the rice that we sell has aged for a year which gives it a distinct aroma and flavour. This, I believe, is what makes us stand out amongst our competitors,’’ explains Brij Bhushan Goyal.

Colour sorter machines are also used which have a joint packaging capacity of 48 tonnes per hour. These are also combined with intricate electronics which blend together embedded systems with Digital Image Technique. Selling nearly 10 variants of rice, Double Chabi is currently on a mission to help farmers switch to scientific agricultural practices so that they have a greater control over their yield. The company is also in the process of making an effort to leverage world class rice processing technologies.

A selective seed usage is ensured following which refined treatment is provided to the seeds. Post this, the seeds go in for nursery sowing and the field is prepared to facilitate transplantation of seeds. ``At every step, constant and careful supervision is undertaken to maintain the highest quality,’’ he explains.

