Indian cosmetic brand 'Insight Cosmetics' all set to dominate the Indian markets

Over the last few years, we have seen cosmetics playing an essential role in women’s life. It not only complements their fashion statement but also manages to camouflage their beauty. In other words, cosmetics help in enhancing women’s beauty. Among various brands available in the market, ‘Insight Cosmetics’ has captured women’s attention for its high quality beauty products. With over 30 years of experience in the beauty space, the company is headquartered in the Kandivali area of the Mumbai suburbs.

The pioneer behind taking this cosmetics brand to a new level is Dinesh Jain, an entrepreneur who has been in the beauty and cosmetics industry for more than three decades now. His journey began with VOV International that was founded in 1986 in Vasai, a suburb in the Mumbai region. With a workforce of ten employees back then and a distribution only in Mumbai, today his brand has a distribution network across 20 states with the products of ‘Insight Cosmetics’ spread across 12,000 retail and novelty stores across India.

‘Insight Cosmetics’ that has been synonymous with quality has got more than 350 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) including nail polish, lipstick, mascara, eyeliners, eyeshadows, foundations, concealers, lip gloss, makeup brushes and various other products. With a manufacturing unit of its own, the R&D department of the brand has automatic machines that have scaled the sales of the products, thus making ‘Insight Cosmetics’ a home-grown manufacturing brand in India. Additionally, the chemists and experts at the company have emphasised the need for safety and quality before the formulation of every cosmetic product.

To maintain its authenticity in the market, the team at ‘Insight Cosmetics’ conducts creative brainstorming about its products and the customer experience. While a majority of the cosmetic products of the brand involve speciality chemicals, they are approved by FDA, are cruelty-free, vegan and tested by highly experienced dermatologists. Ensuring that the quality does not get compromised, ‘Insight Cosmetics’ does global sourcing from countries like the USA, Germany, UK, Taiwan, Luxembourg, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Italy and France.

Building its presence across the global cosmetic fairs and exhibitions like Cosmoprof Bologna, Cosmoprof Hongkong, Cosmopack India, In-Cosmetics Paris and In-Cosmetics Thailand; the brand has eventually begun dominating the international markets. Speaking about the future of ‘Insight Cosmetics’, Dinesh Jain said, “The brand aims to bring joy with its superior quality products. We are here to not compete but to bring a difference. Currently, the brand is all set to expand production capacity by 40% in the coming year. We are also looking forward to expanding product portfolio distribution by exploring new-age sales channels.” Apart from creating a strong presence in the offline market, the products of the brand are also grabbing attention with their presence on more than 12 online portals.

