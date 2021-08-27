Indian mythology meets murder mystery in newly launched Novel Kiskindhya Kand

India, 27th Aug 2021: Atmajaa Publisher’s subsidiary English Venture Hornbill Press India launches a new book based on Indian mythology. The book got published in June exactly after the first wave of the Covid-19 crisis. The book is written by Ananya Pal, it’s a great mixture of both modern-day murder mystery and Indian mythology. Kiskindhya Kand, people may think of a historical fiction novel by its name, but as one can say, you cannot judge a book by its name or cover, a new age romantic murder mystery which can give you reading satisfaction during this lockdown period. Globally Launched in June 2021 by Hornbill Press India, this novel is a fast read and very light read with a glimpse of Indian history. According to some readers, “the characters are thoroughly fleshed out and made extremely realistic, case in point, their dynamic relationships. All plot points, major or minor, are resolved satisfyingly. And sticking true to the nature of murder mysteries, I was pleased to come upon red herrings. All in all, it a quick and fun read. Highly recommended.”

Published by the Hornbill Press India, the English publication wing of one of the renowned publishing houses in Kolkata, (West Bengal) Atmajaa Publishers & Written in the backdrop of historical Hampi, this novel manages to show the glimpse of ancient Indian architecture and civilization to the modern readers. The book has already started knocking into the bestselling titles in global bookselling platforms in various countries. A cluster of people from varied backgrounds traveled to Hampi or erstwhile Kiskindhya in the same railway coach. The equations they shared with one another and a budding romance that flourished in the dreamy backdrop of the historical town led to a murder ultimately. How will that mystery be solved?

Being a chartered accountant by profession and worked in reputed MNCs for a number of years, the author is currently pursuing her own practice in Kolkata. Creative writing is her passion and she takes it seriously. She writes in the genres of Thriller, Historical fiction, Comedy, and Travelogues both in English and Bengali. She already has two Bengali and one English book published before this one. According to Ananya, the idea of ‘Kiskindhya Kand’ came to her mind, as she planned to write a romantic novel with a murder mystery at the center of the plot. The Kiskindhya Kingdom from Ramayana epic is an area around modern-day Hampi which she visited a few years back. The place is rich with history and carries an aura of the glorious past, a perfect setting for a romantic novel. Naturally, she has imbibed her travel experience in the novel to give the readers a feel of the place that was an integral part of the plot as well. The novel has sailed through three different genres, romance, mystery, and travelogue.

The founder & director of the parent company, Mr. Arunava Chatterjee said in this context, “We are very proud to launch this book as it demonstrates the ancient Indian culture to the society. During the pandemic, we’ve tried hard to come up with the best possible titles people love the most. Through Hornbill & Atmajaa, we’ve a plan to publish more new-age Indie writings in coming days.”

