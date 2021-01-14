India’s first peer learning community ‘Mount Eureka’ has been launched

Gone are the days when learning was limited to just books. Today, technology is as essential if not more, to help Gen Next learn. With a vision to help kids leverage technology in a meaningful way, a few IIM alumni have launched India’s first learning community Mount Eureka with an aim to create the next generation of quizzers, science explorers, writers and coders.

The ed-tech platform was launched on January 10 and witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 students. Meanwhile, the participants were very excited and shared projects, quizzes, riddles and also answered to queries of partakers.

It is pertinent to mention that the first generation online ed-tech models focused on content delivery, but lacked interactivity and two-way communication. The second wave of ed-tech models focused on virtual classes and have seen an overwhelming response due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on offline schooling. However, it cannot be denied that students have been missing interactions with their peers. To fill this gap, remote learning is now evolving to a more collaborative and social learning model.

Sharing about the platform, Mr. Maninder Mann, Founder and CEO of Mount Eureka and a PGDM from IIM Indore, said, “Mount Eureka is a web application that is India’s first peer learning platform where kids in age group of 7–14-year-old discover their interests and learn STEM skills. During my engineering college & MBA days, I learned more from my friends even after studying under brilliant professors in India’s top institutions. I have observed that many people don’t realize how important peer learning is. A student truly learns not only through lectures but from the post class discussions with peers, by being part of group projects & competitions. The Harvard Professor Eric Mazur has written extensively about the application of peer learning in his courses and we are applying the same cutting-edge methodologies to early learning.”

Mr. Mann further stated that research has shown that a child retains only 5 per cent of what is taught by a tutor while, the same child can retain 75 per cent by doing things on her own and 90 per cent by teaching it to someone else.”

“My thought was, how can I replicate such form of learning online for my daughter where she learns actively by doing, by participating and discussing, especially during COVID-19 when schools were shut,” Mr. Mann shared.

Tushar Luthra, co-founder of Mount Eureka said, “Mount Eureka is an effort in that direction. We leverage the convenience of remote learning and combine it with an active and peer learning pedagogy. Our focus is on STEM skills that are not given their due in the ‘old school’ system of education.

Currently, Mount Eureka has two clubs that offer, daily bite sized microlessons, a weekly Quiz, a Coding Challenge where young coders share their creations and projects, Projects to experience real life phenomenon and Talks where role models interact with young minds and inspire them. They also have mentors to provide constructive feedback and guidance to the students.

The key pillars of Mount Eureka philosophy are: Active: “focus on creation not consumption”, Peer Learning: “kids learn best when they learn from each other”, Discovery-based: “exposure to multi-disciplinary areas early on” and Gamified “rather than exam based”.

The founders hope this platform will be a step towards making education experiential and fun and will open up opportunities for young minds to showcase, inspire and challenge themselves and their peers.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.