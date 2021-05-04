India's Iconic Top 100 reveals jury-acclaimed top 25 makeup artists of India

India's Iconic Top 100- Makeup Artist, produced by Taxperts System Pvt Ltd and co-owned by Mr. Gajanand Chandwani, Ms. Varsha Sharma, and Ms. Ria Parwani, is a platform created exclusively for makeup artists and makeup Lovers. It features the journey of the Artists, their triumph, failures, appreciation, criticism, and everything that can inspire many others.

Let's introduce you to the top 25 makeup artists.

Ojas Rajani: A celebrity makeup artist, hairstylist & educator with almost 25 years of experience in the industry, working with many leading actresses of mainstream Bollywood films.

Namrata Soni: One of the most influential names in the makeup industry, Nailing the art of enhancing facial aesthetics with Namrata's Signature Looks for Brides and many Bollywood celebrities.

Parul Garg: Soaring high with a phenomenal 1.5 million followers on Instagram, charming everyone with her ever-elegant bridal looks. Her social media numbers are creating benchmarks in the Industry.

Bharat & Dorris: A name that has become a brand by itself by creating impeccable art in makeup and hair for brides, models and famous celebrities, educators, entrepreneurs, and much more.

Shaan Mutthathil: The Sirius of the makeup falaxy, right from being Jacquline Fernandez's most favourite makeup artist to being an Influencer by himself. Shaan aka ShaanMu is living a dream.

Daniel Bauer: A celebrity makeup artist known for his exquisite red carpet looks. His artistic skills and expertise make him one of the most-loved artists of leading Bollywood actresses.

Cherag Bambboat: His work speaks volumes about his precision, craft, and adherence to this Industry with his specialty i.e Air Brush Technique for Artists Nation-wide and Internationally.

Lekha Gupta: An Amazing artist who nails "The No-Makeup Dewy Look" has an inspiring journey from being an MBA to Makeup artist for Leading Bollywood actresses on the BIG screen.

Arti Nayar: She was meant to be in this Creative field owing to her determination and passion for the Film Making Industry. From being a Stylist to a top-notch Makeup Artist of Bollywood.

Vardan Nayak: He got trained under Mr.Micky Contractor and with over a decade of experience he has created some of the Noteworthy and praiseworthy looks of Bollywood Films.

Deepak Sawant: 50+ Years and Still Counting, The man behind the dashing looks of India's Legendary Superstar Mr. Amitabh Bacchan and many other artists from the Entertainment Industry.

Ashok Chandra: Talking about the leading ladies of the Silver screen, Chandra has worked with some of the most admired actresses, like Divyanka Tripathi, Shradha Arya, and the list can go on and on.

Richa Dave: If you love colors, you will love Richa too. She has blended the color art very well with the Bridal Makeovers as her signature looks. She is the Limca record holder as the Youngest Beautician.

Iza Setia: A young entrepreneur from Delhi. Her passion and dedication towards her work can be seen in the smiles of her brides and appreciation of the people that work with her.

Yashika Sehgal: Keeping up with the latest trends, designing spectacular & enchanting Makeup Looks. She manages to effortlessly capture your imagination by creating masterpieces for her clients.

Sahil Malhotra: An artist who is not just loved by the nation's capital but the entire nation. His unmatched energy, his quaint looks, and his captivating makeup is a deadly combo.

Shweta Gaur: Her artistic looks are just feast to eyes. She has been doing modern, classical, trendy makeovers for fashion shows, magazine shoots, portfolio, and editorial shoots.

Amrit Kaur: Her quest for her passion led her way to opt-out from an MBA to become a makeup artist and her zeal and devotion made her a successful name in her niche.

Chandni Singh: Reigning the makeup industry for more than a decade. From dolling brides to being one of India's top makeup educators - Chandni Singh is a name to reckon with.

Manveen Kaur: You make something so deeply personal and then present it to the world with an open heart. Her name is taken with utmost Appreciation as a Prodigious Bridal Make-up Artist.

Vidya Tikari: From the Age of 5, this artist was clear in her head to become a Makeup Artist. Her sheer love for Art and eye-to-minute detailing make her the most loved and respected Makeup Artist.

Bijal Gada: Bijal Gada signifies hard work, consistency and self-belief, thus creating an unforgettable impact on everyone who comes under her makeup brush.

Tejasvini Chander: It is not just her mesmerizing Bridal Makeovers that captivates your attention but her unfiltered magnetic persona which makes her one of the finest Makeup Artist of India.

Billy Manik: Her makeup a career is a spangled gamut of high profile celebrities but her claim to fame remains the astonishing natural makeup that emphasizes enhancing the physiognomy.

Clint Fernandes: The dapper trendy guy creating some of the most unbelievable looks. Having worked on runways of Paris and New York to now creating looks in India that have been globally appreciated.

The quest for 75 more is still on its way.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.