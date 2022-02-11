India’s Largest Career Counselling Project Paramarsh Launched In Bikaner

On 26th January 2022, Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs – Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner, Ministry of Labor and Employment - National Institute of Career Service (NICS), Directorate of Education, Bikaner in partnership with Edumilestones, has launched its largest initiative of career counselling for students and teachers training in career counselling in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

During launch Hon’ble Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said, “The youth of today has a more significant role for building India as a leader of 21st century. The Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji is leaving no stone unturned for nurturing the youth from the beginning so that their potential can be maximized in the nation building process.”

After a successful pilot conducted last year, where Edumilestones, conducted a career awareness workshop across 100 schools. Teachers were found to play a pivotal role during the pandemic times, to spearhead this session online.

This year, the Minister of State - Parliamentary Affairs (Bikaner), has set a robust plan to expand the knowledge across 1000+ public and private schools in Bikaner in association with Edumilestones.

In February 2022, we are expecting more than 1.6 lakh students to be benefitted across 1000+ public and private schools.

A recent meeting conducted on 26th January 2022 with Hon’ble Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal along with all officials from the Directorate of Education, NICS and Edumilestones and a detailed plan was discussed for successful execution. The aim of this project is to set up a career guidance cell at the school level. To execute on the ground, from every school, one teacher is nominated as a career ambassador. A circular to schools regarding this project had already gone out, which has received overwhelming support and confirmation of 1050 career ambassadors.

The project will be executed in IV phases in January starting from 28th January. In phase I, 1000+ teachers were jointly trained and certified by NICS and Edumilestones to act as Career Ambassadors for their respective schools. There was an overwhelming response and participation from all the Career Ambassadors. Furthermore, Mr. Tapan Misra – SAC ISRO and Dr. Anshuman Tripathi – Board Member of NSA, graced the training sessions with their inspiring presence.

In phase II to be executed on 15th February 2022 a mass career awareness workshop will be conducted by shortlisted 200+ Certified Career Analysts from Edumilestones for 1.6 lakhs students across 1000+ schools. In phase III, this workshop will be followed by Edumilestones’ AI based psychometric assessment. It will be conducted offline and online under career ambassadors’ supervision.

There is a plan to handover online and offline career library to each and every student for regular reference and career exploration.

“A dedicated Career Lab portal named – Paramarsh is built by Edumilstones in English and Hindi to make it accessible to all. Apart from the psychometric assessments, students will be given career library to explore different career options under a single platform. This is one-of-its-kind platform specially developed considering rural and urban students in mind,” as confirmed by Mr. Ankit Agrawal, Co-founder and Product head at Edumilestones.

This project is not limited to workshops and assessments, it will also provide a detailed career counselling to each and every student at their school level. In phase IV, ongoing and regular career guidance and support will be provided by these career ambassadors to students to address any career related queries. “An online community group will be created for the teachers, where they can further seek guidance from the Edumilestones team. They will also undergo continuous learning and will be shared access to future knowledge webinars conducted by Edumilestones for career counsellors to keep them updated,” by Founder and CEO, Mr. Vipin Prasanth.

