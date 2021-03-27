IndiGo encourages India to reclaim the love for travel and ‘Fly Again’

Post-lockdown, airline passengers’ priorities had changed. A preference for additional frills like leg space or variety of food had been replaced by concerns about hygiene, cleanliness, and sanitation. Overall, there was a strong negative sentiment around travel and flying among consumers. Fliers were anxious about contacting the virus which discouraged them from travelling for any reason.

Being the market leader, IndiGo knew they had a responsibility to address passenger concerns. IndiGo rebranded themselves as “The Lean, Clean Flying Machine”, in an integrated manner across each touchpoint in the consumer journey – from booking the flight to the actual journey and beyond.

The results were apparent because they witnessed a spike in customers’ trust and saw more and more customers flying with them - more than 25 million passengers since the flight operations resumed post lockdown.

With the airline becoming almost synonymous with safe travel, IndiGo believed it was time to go back to their classic style and encourage India to make up for missed travels in a more fun and engaging way.

IndiGo launched their recent brand campaign ‘Fly Again’. They found an ordinary couple based out of Mumbai and made them celebrities overnight. Mr. and Mrs. Bakshi were avid travelers however, due to COVID they spent 2020 putting a pin in their travel plans and staying home instead. IndiGo decided to make this couple the protagonists of their brand campaign to create travel curiosity in the market and went all out to convince them to fly again.

IndiGo literally took a huge hoarding right next to the Bakshi house and put a print ad in a newspaper in their city urging them to fly again. On the Internet, countless people were wondering who Mr. and Mrs. Bakshi were and why IndiGo was pulling all stops in convincing them to fly again.

The couple was only too happy to say yes and IndiGo flew them to Srinagar during Valentine’s week to revive their long-halted travel plans.

Having successfully convinced Mr. and Mrs. Bakshi, IndiGo is now urging every individual in India to fly again. Showcasing people’s real travel throwback pictures in their advertisements, they have created a personal, human campaign - reminding people of their own travel memories and encouraging them to make new ones.

This campaign hits the right spots in recreating a love for travel and encouraging everyone in India to fly again.