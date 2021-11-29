Indulge your leather love at Hiller

Think of the convenience that comes with having your passport, payment cards and boarding pass all in one place. No more frantic digging. No more emptying out the contents of your bag to locate it.

The extensive collection of Hiller multipurpose pouches, passport covers and card holders affords just that. Their superior-quality, durable leather holders make a great value product.

For years, leather has been the top choice for belts, wallets, jackets, purses and pouches. The blemished, weathered look of genuine leather makes a statement like no other fabric. It is built to last a lifetime and can be moulded to any shape and design. The only downside is the cost. The desire to replicate the look while bringing down the price has led to the market being infiltrated with fake leather.

That isn’t the case with Leatherclue based label, Hiller. As one of the finest crafters of leather goods, they prove that genuine leather products need not cost you an arm and a leg. Yes, you heard us right!

Stylish designs, durability, and affordability are the three words that define the collection at Hiller. Hiller specialises in producing leather items comprising multipurpose pouches, card holders and passport cases. Their pouches and holders are made of 100% full-grain leather sourced from original buffalo hides. It is the priciest of all leather as well as the most breathable, flexible and malleable.

Hiller’s pieces are crafted with functionality in mind. Their passport holders, despite their sleek profile, fit pretty much all you need in it. Its multiple pockets can hold family passports, cash, your boarding passes and a few credit cards. The spacious and versatile Hiller multipurpose pouch can double up as a makeup bag, or stationery box. Hiller’s business and credit card holder comes in a variety of designs from simple side and top-slip in leather sleeves to buttoned-flap purse style holders. These Hiller cardholders have room enough for multiple cards. They are no-nonsense, well-designed and functional holders that fit into one’s pocket or purse. Not only this, you can find their products in different colours thus allowing you a chance to choose one that reflects your personality.

The attention to detail at Miller is impeccable. They combine traditional craftsmanship with the beautiful leather grain and modern fashion aesthetics to give you a product unmatched in its design.

Hiller’s lineup is built to last. Having adopted a slow fashion approach, every product is treated individually. The tough exterior shell is further reinforced with an inner lining and quality stitching. They are water resistant and keep the contents protected from the elements.

Despite its unique features, Hiller’s cardholders, multipurpose pouches and passport covers are economically priced. Their designs are gender neutral and can be bought and used by men and women alike. A service to customise also allows clients to create products to one’s desired specs. With their exceptionally good looks, Hiller’s range of leather goods are a suitable personal and corporate gifting option too.

