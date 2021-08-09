INIFD Kothrud’s Knowledge Series brings students closer to industry

India, 9th August,2021 - INIFD Kothrud, Pune has initiated an interactive Knowledge Series with a host of distinguished personalities in the field of design. Through these informative and virtual sessions, students of INIFD Kothurd can imbibe industry insights and learn from the experiences of distinguished experts. In one of the sessions, students got the opportunity to interact with Mehmood Khan, a prominent name in the world of interior design on his entrepreneurial and creative journey of creating minimal and classy interiors. He shared his ethos with the students summed up in - ‘breathing life into space from scratch to curtains’ and highlighted how his vision for interacting with space drives him towards perfection.

Shweta More, Centre Manager, INIFD Kothrud said, “As a student-centric institute, it is our utmost priority to continue providing top-class education to our students, even in the current situation. We started the Knowledge Series to continue to inspire our students to pursue their creative interest by meeting stalwarts in the field of interior and fashion design. We hope our students can gather industry insights from these enriching sessions.”

In addition to the Knowledge Session, INIFD Kothrud also arranged for free career counseling sessions across all facets of design. These interactive sessions were conducted on interesting topics such as 'Fashion styling as a career' by Saimah Shaikh; ‘Industry insights on a career in Set design and Launching your own brand’ by Ankita Brahmi; ‘Fashion and interior journalism’ by Priyanka Kochar and ‘Getting ready for your dream job’ by Pallab Bose. Through these counselling sessions, students at INIFD Kothrud learnt about work opportunities in the industry and understood the factors that go behind making a successful professional.

International Institute of Fashion Design, INIFD Pune, is one of the leading design institutes in India offering professional programs in Fashion Design and Interior Design. Located in Kothrud, INIFD Pune offers enriching learning opportunities to students that are matched by best exposure to the industry and a practical based approach. Prominent celebrities such as Twinkle Khanna, Manish Malhotra and Ashley Rebello are the acting mentors of INIFD Kothrud. They have tied up with the institute and offer guidance through the online portal as well.

Further, several noteworthy industry professionals visit the institute and provide keen insights into the evolution of the design sector. As a result, students learn about the past and present of the design industry, as well as about its future possibilities and scope. Additionally, the London School of Trends gives certification to all INIFD Kothrud students.

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, INIFD Kothrud remains persistent in its learning process. While shifting to digital learning, INIFD Kothrud has maintained a well balanced approach to the satisfaction of its students. Along with full-time support available from the professors, students are learning design concepts through live classes, on-spot Q&A, live workshops, tool guidance and more.

