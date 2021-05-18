Ink Empire releases its single, Befikar Raho starring Dalljiet Kaur & Umar Riaz

May 2021, Mumbai: It has been showering in many ciites of India and the fragnance of the soil…Bheeni Bheeni khusboo is making the occasion all the more special and what best time to introduce to all the music lovers….the voice of a young, fresh and new talent Jugni and the never seen before chemistry of sizzling Dalljiet Kaur and the hot debutant Umar Riaz. The music video of ‘Befikar Raho’ is all set to launch on May 20th and captivate a million hearts with its melody. Produced by Ink Empire, the brainchild of 3 headstrong individuals of the entertainment industry - Dalljiet Kaur, Shubham Garg and Vartikkah, this song is Jugni's debut in the music industry.

The sensational beauty Dalljiet Kaur, who was last seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Big Boss 13 decided to add another feather to her hat and don the producer’s hat this time. The producers chose, Umar Riaz who is the brother of Big Boss Fame Aseem Riaz. On their pairing for the music video, Vartikkah, Co-Founder, Ink Empire said, "We had so much fun on the sets shooting this video and their chemistry together is extremely appealing and pleasant to witness. Besides, our power-packed fresh talent Jugni, the vocalist, has a raw, desi voice which is sure to be a magnet for the viewers."

The producers emphasize on the fact that the sole aim of this production house is to give real talent the attention it deserves. Dalljiet Kaur, Co-Founder, Ink Empire who has not just acted in but also conceptualized and produced the video says, "A celebrity, a star, an artist is built by the audience. Our audience helps us reach where we are but a lot of the times true, real talent gets lost in the crowd. And we believe that this talent needs a push. We want more and more raw, honest talent to be discovered and we hope that the audience will help us reach the stars".

Shubham Garg, a young talent making waves in the TVC world and Co-Founder, Ink Empire says, "In spite of the pandemic situation, we didn't lose hope but rather utilized and enhanced our productivity. The situation has been gloomy and we wish to add love, music and a healing touch to the air, hope our efforts are liked by the viewers." The song will be released on Mantav Media, by producer Arshpreet Singh, a channel known to promote up and coming talent in the industry. The song is penned by lyricist Monewala and the music is done by YoungArmy. The music video that sets a sweet, playful and fun mood is directed by Digvijay Singh and the project is by Krishan Kant (Goru Dogra).

For further information :

Please contact 7710841872/9004608527

Or write to bubblecommunication@gmail.com

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.