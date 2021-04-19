Inkxpert, Inc. is transforming the $42 billion content marketing industry

While it’s never an easy task to find the best team of technical writers who understand the nitty-gritties of your SaaS business, Inkxpert might be your go-to solution. In the gig economy of Industry 4.0 where every company wants to minimize marketing costs and maximize revenue, Inkxpert gives you the option of a dedicated technical research and writing team for your day-to-day marketing collaterals, website content, Google SEO, social media management, case studies and whitepapers. The sole motto of the company is to serve as a collaborative agency which understands your product and designs the content accordingly for portraying your thought-leadership effectively.

Backed by a bunch of Silicon Valley venture capital firms like Hudson Investments and KSA Partners, it is imperative that Inkxpert saw a meteoric rise in the ongoing pandemic as software companies moved to remote working. “I see it as an institution for our technical writers, each of them handles a particular client where they are exposed to understanding its products, coordinating continuously with its operations and marketing team to deliver the best content. On top of that, we ensure to assign a writer with relevant technical experience in line with the client’s industry. This makes the collaboration easier,” chips Akhilesh Panigrahi, CEO, Inkxpert India.

While the existing model in the writing industry goes by the per-word basis, founders at Inkxpert have turned it into a Netflix-like subscription model to ensure a 360-degree content marketing service throughout the month. The customers can easily start/pause the service any month, which helps to trim the additional annual costs of managing a fulltime employee. Speaking of future plans, Inkxpert’s investors and founders are experimenting on expanding to other job profiles in which freelancing can be feasible. “With Covid kicking-in, it has been a blessing in disguise of us. Earlier, some of our clients used to make face-to-face meeting compulsory before initiating a project. Now, everything has shifted to Zoom/Google Meet conferencing. It has considerably reduced time taken for new account acquisition and onboarding,” says Yashdeep Singh, Marketing Manager at Inkxpert India.

As per sources, Inkxpert is currently valued at approximately $7 million with a burgeoning growth rate of 400% marked in FY 20-21. It has offices in New York, Berlin, London and India with a team of 400+ technical writers and marketing specialists spread across the globe to create a difference with their content marketplace in Industry 4.0. The primary domains which they serve range from IT, Software Development, BFSI and EdTech to Fashion & Lifestyle. Numerous IT and BFSI companies are beginning to see the increased importance of content marketing as it directly affects their search ranking, discoverability, builds trust with prospective clients, serves as a platform for inhouse thought-leadership and portrays the company’s product and work profile persuasively through brochures and case studies. While there are plenty of competitors in the content marketing industry, Inkxpert has definitely created a difference in the technical writing space with its Netflix-like subscription model. We look forward to how they scale to newer heights in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content