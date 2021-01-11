Inside the Diplomat Mind: Producer Ashwani Kumar announces his first web series

In this new era of OTT platforms, web series are exploring the exciting world of storytelling. After entertaining TV audiences for 12 years, K. N. film & TV is now producing its first web series called Inside the Diplomat Mind.

Ashwani Kumar, the stunning producer who recently gave us the movie Sayonee, is now all set to take audiences on a roller coaster ride through this story filled with thrill, mystery and lots of entertainment. Inside the Diplomat Mind will explore the psychology behind the criminal diplomat and his world of drugs, sexual abuse, and human trafficking through the misuse of diplomatic power.

This web series will be shot in Europe as well as India this year. It will cast veteran actor all the way from Europe and new faces from India. Along with the recently released ‘Saiyonee,’ Ashwani Kumar is an executive producer and known for ‘Hai apna dil to awara’ (associate producer) with a young cast like sahil anand, late Divya Chouksey who died last year at a very young age, Vikram Kochhar, Herry Tangry (2016) and ‘Death of an Ambassador’ with veteran star Rahul Roy. Ashwani Kumar says, "This web series is a sequel to my last film ‘Death of an Ambassador’ starring Rahul Roy, which is completed and ready to be released soon in the European market.

Last year I was planning the next part of this movie but because of covid-19, the entertainment world has changed a lot. With the bloom of the OTT audience, I changed my mind and decided to make the sequel of Death of an Ambassador as a web series called inside the diplomat mind." Death of an ambassador was made in two languages, English and Russian. But the sequel will be in English, Hindi, Russian and some European languages, he said. The cast and crew have to be finalized.

Ashwani Kumar lives in Ukraine. He was also a line producer for some Bollywood films shot there. Ashwani says, “Bollywood films are very popular in Ukraine and the former Soviet Union has a large fan following of big stars.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.