Instilling inspiration in every soul: Dodi Khan shares his journey

Life will undoubtedly be full of surprises. It pulls you down only to make you learn how to stand up again. It forces you to experience the lows in order to appreciate the highs.

Dodi Khan, a young actor, found himself in a place he never thought he would be in. When he got his first commercial for Lipton Tea, he was in secondary school, in class 10. Engaging in the industry and learning how to serve in the entertainment industry was like a fight against something he had never experienced before.

How do you feel about your journey up to now in the entertainment industry?

Well, even if you work in the business industry, you will face problems. You will face challenges which will either break you or build your character. I've worked in both the business and entertainment industries, and I can tell you that both have their own set of problems that have helped shape my personality into the one I am now.

What were your impressions of the various projects and coworkers?

I have collaborated with many artists, including Yograj Singh, Saba Qamar, and Freddy, on many great films, including Oreo, Ghabrana nahi hai, Chaudhary, and other international projects. They are all amazing artists, even amazing souls. I have learnt so much from them, and have gained so much clarity and work experience while working with them. I owe so much to my mentors, Nabeel Zafar, a well-known Pakistani actor, and Hassan Zia, without whom I doubt I would have landed a role in the Oreo film.

What is your inspiration and motivation or who do you aspire to be like?

When asked this, he said- "I am very much influenced by Sanjay Dutt. His life, his story, inspired me so much, gave me motivation to keep going, to fight through and not to let your shortcomings stop you. It is what keeps me going in life. I am also inspired by Slaman Khan for his charity work. His charitable acts have touched many people's lives, bringing joy and hope to many families. I hope that one day I will be able to give back twice as much happiness to the world as I have received.

Did you ever want to be an actor?

I come from a business family," he said, helping to quench this thirst for knowledge. "As a result, everyone, including myself, believed that I would also help with the business. But life had other plans for me. When I received the commercial proposal, I had only one thought: what was the harm in trying it? It was a good experience. But when I got my second commercial proposal, I didn’t hesitate to take it. I love my work so much. Even though I knew nothing about it at the time, I was like a child learning his actions from the start, and I loved it. Yes, there were difficulties along the way, but I believe it was worthwhile.

What are your plans for the future?

I help my father with his business, and I am an actor. Because of the pandemics, much of my work has yet to be published and reach the audience. I believe many people have forgotten about our real-life fighters. I want to work as well as produce projects that highlight and tell the stories of these people's lives.

Dodi Khan is an inspiration to the young because of his genuine thinking pattern, which makes us want more.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.



