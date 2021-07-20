Intelli360 Wealth emerges as the most noteworthy financial consultant

India has just started to recover from the second wave of the pandemic but the fear of the third wave hitting us harder is still something we all are worried about. India's GDP has contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21. Unemployment rates are soaring up and MSMEs are starting to shut down.

The people especially the middle-class section have no clue what to do with their savings, where to invest, which mutual fund is good for them, how to manage their finances and this is where a financial consultant like Intelli360 Wealth comes into the picture.

Intelli360 Wealth headquartered in Chennai is an investment advisory firm that aims to help people in growing their wealth through investment opportunities in India and overseas markets. The firm is best in terms of experience and quality of advice. Assisting you in choosing the best-suited option to attain your finance based objectives, Intelli360 Wealth has manifested itself among the most noteworthy companies of the realm. Understanding your prerequisites, the efficacious team shares financial advice that tones down the risk of your investments and helps you in making informed decisions.

K. Koushik, an experienced financial planner with 19 years of experience is the founder of Intelli360 Wealth. He earned Executive Programme on Management from IIM Bangalore which accounted for his expertise and prowess in the field. He has a great depth of knowledge about mutual fund analysis, portfolio restructuring, secondary market bonds and unlisted shares.

Being the Founder, he has been working very hard and leading a noteworthy investment advisory firm that aims to provide wise financial advice to its clients. They offer a wide range of services which include Mutual Funds, estate planning, secondary market bonds, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Unlisted Shares.

They also provide their clients with the service of Retirement Planning. Retirement Planning involves managing and organizing your assets and savings into a plan which will meet your requirements after your retirement. Intelli360 Wealth break down the process of financial consulting into three simple steps

1. They help you in planning your goals to achieve them effectively while making sure that there is a good insurance plan too for yourself and your family in hard financial times. They also strategize Asset Allocation and Tax Planning.

2. They help you to invest smartly. They have a hard-working team that identifies the right product which suits your goals. These products are selected through their comprehensive Research Process and Experience.

3. They help you in tracking the current market scenario and thus help you in making necessary changes in your plan.

A financially well-planned individual, family, or business can move forward with ease and grow on the right cards only if they have backup and proper financial planning. Intelli360 Wealth fortifies this financial backing with its exemplary approach in the domain.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.