Intense GDPIs at SKIPS about to come to an end for 2021

St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies is one of the premier MBA and PGDM colleges in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Their unique curriculum makes them one of the most sought institutions in the state, particularly post-pandemic, as they impart more than a management course. The selection procedure is completed through rigorous GDPIs owing to the endeavor of the institution to only take up serious and hard-working students for their uniquely crafted programs.

With the final round of GDPIs set to take place on the 6th of April, 2021, here are a few tips for aspiring students to help them make the final cut:

Personal Interview (PI)

1. It is okay to say ‘I don't know' in an interview, instead of answering a question without any knowledge about the topic (read bluffing). Be humble and state that you are not aware of the facts.

2. Here’s the classic opening question in a PI – ‘Tell me something about yourself’. Answer to this question can make or break the interview. Typically, one should talk very briefly about family, education, career goals, hobbies, and interests. Do not talk a lot about the past. Briefly refer to past education, life journey, and future plans.

3. Another common question is, ‘Why do you want to do an MBA?’ Answer such questions keeping in mind the holistic development you’ll get during MBA and acquisition of skills for life long success in personal and domestic space. Remember, post an MBA, one lands a job in corporate where there’s a rapid career growth along with high monetary returns. But then, management as a career, is also a challenging profession.

4. One more common interview question is – ‘Where do you see yourself five years from now?’ While answering this, focus on skills development, increased responsibility while highlighting your goals as achievements. But do not say I want to become VP or General Manager or something similar.

Group Discussion

5. Read newspapers regularly so that you don't fall short on current affairs knowledge.

6. Enter the discussion at the right point like when others are taking a small pause. Be loud and assertive but polite on your points.

7. It is not necessary to arrive at a consensus during a GD. Candidates have different opinions and consensus can’t be arrived at times. But it is necessary to conclude the GD.

8. Do not try to prove others wrong in a GD. Just remember it is not a debate but a group discussion.

9. While participating in a GD, focus on the following:

• Content

• Team approach

• Leadership skills

• Communication skills

• Analytical & logical reasoning

10. Ensure participation by showing maturity and putting up relevant points. Build your arguments with facts, figures and situations. Keep a logical approach throughout the GD. It becomes easy to build on other's arguments and conclude.

While the GDPIs held by SKIPS are also unique like their curriculum, they are not insurmountable.

