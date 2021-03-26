Intercell partners with ISBM University, ISBM and A to provide virtual mentoring

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

• ISBM University & Indian School of Business Management & Administration to integrate Intercell Mentoring & Professional counseling into their Master’s in Business Administration & Post Graduate courses.

• The association will start from 1st April 2021 and will be available for new and existing students and experience learners.

• The alliance aims at providing Virtual sessions for directing students to adopt suitable career opportunities.

Intercell and ISBM University & Indian School of Business Management & Administration (ISBM) are coming up with a stimulating program that aims at offering career and growth guidance to ambitious aspirants. Our collaboration aims at extending Virtual Mentoring sessions to students who are registered with ISBM University and ISBM at PG level.

The mentoring offered by Intercell will facilitate students pursuing further studies to discover career options even during an unprecedented time. Every student enrolling with ISBM University and ISBM for their upcoming cohort s will be qualified to seize the benefits from this collaboration.

Dr. Vinay Agrawal, Chancellor & Founder at ISBM University also Director at Indian School of Business Management & Administration with strong leadership and entrepreneurship qualities, “Putting forth varied opportunities for holistic development of the education system. Consistently ranked among the best University in Chhattisgarh & top B-schools from West India, ISBM University and ISBM wishes to ascertain a promising professional path for their students. In light of this, the University & Institution has made this affiliation to offer the students professional counseling services from credible sources that provide them with absolute support to launch into professional life."

Arunabh Varma, Founder and CEO of Intercell Technologies Pvt Ltd., enthralled with this collaboration by saying, “ISBM University and ISBM has always been at the forefront of providing excellent education in the field of management. We are delighted to be a part of this collaboration by providing support to skilled professionals in India.”

Intercell provides guidance through experienced and proficient mentors who are specialized in different fields. Guidance by professional mentors would be made accessible on enrolling for the PG courses with ISBM as part of 2022 cohort. The student-driven campus can achieve the highest standard based on the parameters such as placement opportunities, corporate linkages, infrastructure, and many more avenues. With valuable and trust-worthy mentoring services ISBM also offers 100% placement. The institution is based on three powerful concepts; Creation, Dissemination, and Application of Knowledge.

The collaboration of these renowned institutions will enormously benefit our students by providing excellent services and personal attention. Enhancing and developing the skills and knowledge with exceptional training and guidelines that would escort to a thriving career.

YouTube link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYNqsksRsOU

