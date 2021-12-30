Intercity Food Delivery – Fast, Reliable & Affordable with Tastes2plate

One of the most innovative and unique start-ups in the emerging food delivery sector, Tastes2Plate is evolving into a pan Indian delivery giant. The start-up has solid plans laid out for an all-out expansion covering all the major cities of the country. Tastes2Plate aced in the intercity delivery of the food items where it guaranteed a same-day delivery feature to all of its customers. The delivery of the food items is primarily categorised into ‘Express Delivery’ and ‘Normal Delivery’. The intercity delivery of the former is done within 12 hours, and for the latter, the time taken will be 24 hours.

Tastes2Plate was incepted in 2019 as an intercity food delivery service provider which was capable of capturing a highly competitive market by adding a touch of innovation and quality to its offerings. The aforementioned qualities did play a pivotal role in the exceptional growth achieved by the company within two years of its operational period.

Adding to the exceptionally good supply chain in hand, Tastes2Plate also focused on an innovative packaging model that ensures that the kitchen fresh aroma and freshness of the food items lasted for more than 120 hours from packaging time.

Tastes2Plate possess an in house developed cold chain supply chain management which keeps the food at 8-10 Degree Centigrade, right from start to the final delivery of the food. This also contributes towards the cost-cutting, which further reflects in the massive cuts in delivery charges. The entire shipping cost for the food items delivered by Tastes2Plate is within 100-110 INR/Kg, from pickup point to delivery destination.

This Innovative multi-layered packaging system used by Tastes2Plate makes sure that anything that acts as a requirement or catalyst to let the bacteria or fungus growth inside the packaged food are stopped from entering the packet. The utilisation of automatic machines further ensures safety and hygiene in the packaging.

Furthermore, there is no mark-up in almost all food items or very less mark- up in some case on the prices of food items delivered by Tastes2Plate, making the service very much affordable for the customers. The company has prioritised customer service and satisfaction before anything and has an excellent tracking mechanism in place. Moreover, the research team is already working on a real-time tracking system from start to delivery of the ordered food items that will further enhance the customer experience with Taste2Plate.

Tastes2Plate has triggered a spark to transform the food delivery service sector, where productive research and effective ideas have enhanced the overall service provided to the customers.

The company is currently having a Delivery Service in major cities of the country, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Jaipur and is set to start the Delivery Service in first week of January 2022 in the cities of Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Nagpur, Indore, Ahmedabad and Guwahati. The food pickup locations by Tastes2Plate is popular in the cities of Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Amritsar, Jaipur, Goa, and Kochi and soon will be added to New Delhi.

Tastes2Plate has also brought in customised delivery of food items based on regional cuisine preferences. The idea to expand its product delivery base to spices is also under consideration. With this, the food delivery service giant will be able to tighten its grip around the markets by prioritising customer choices, trends, preferences and satisfaction.

Adapting to the dynamic technical environment, Tastes2Plates has launched its own mobile application where customers can easily place their orders. Furthermore, the firm is all set to file patents for its innovative in-house packaging and cold-chain solutions.

The company has also been preaching the importance of sustainable development and environment conservation with a zero-paper policy in its the entire delivery process. Investing more in customer service enhancement and planned development, Tastes2Plate will be able to reach new heights through wider expansions in the near future.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.