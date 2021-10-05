Interior Designer Meenu Agarwal decodes 11 décor ideas for your home

Unique ideas result in unique interiors. MADS Creations has been infusing beauty and luxury into spaces with its exquisite décor ideas. As one of the best interior designer in Delhi, our Founder and Principal Designer Meenu Agarwal has charted a new path in decorating with her out-of-the-box creativity that ensures elegance and opulence.

Be it the way she uses lights to introduce a marvelous air into the interiors, or the exclusive golden touches she adds to evoke glamour, there are many décor ideas that you can glean from her. From layout design to luxury furniture to light decoration ideas for home and more, there are some tricky ideas that transform mundane spaces into beautiful havens. Here is a glimpse:

1. Free-flowing layout design:

Open up spaces to give your home an expansive and grand feeling. You can then strategically earmark various seating arrangements with luxury furniture for formal and informal occasions. Our DLF 4 project is an example of maximizing the beauty of an open-plan layout. This adds a sumptuous vibe to the home.

2. Play with lights:

- Follow a layered lighting plan by incorporating ambient lighting for overall illumination, accent lights to add a decorative feature, and task lights for workstations.

- Keeping in mind the style and volume of the space, choose an accent light that truly flatters your space.

3. Experiment with colours:

- From bold to pastels to the subtle, each shade adds a different mood that impacts our mind in a positive manner.

- You can choose a neutral background to play with colours using furniture pieces, cushions, textiles, accessories and artworks. A smattering wall colours amid a muted palette also works wonders.

4. Bring in your personality:

Your home should speak about your personality. Go all the way and express your individuality through unique décor ideas. Either through the choice of the theme for your home, or through the accessories, artworks, DIY décor, you can let your home reflect who you are, and what you enjoy the most.

5. Accessorize your home:

Bring a lively vibe to your home with meticulously chosen accessories. They help you add a bit of quirk, fun and pops of colours. You can inject small doses of glamour by choosing metallic finishes, especially gold, through accessories, which is like the cherry on the cake.

6. Rug it up:

While bringing the diverse furniture pieces together in a space, rugs add decoration, warmth and richness to your home. From elegant rugs in subtle shades and design to bold ones with bright hues and prints, or geometric patterns, there are a wide range of options to add vibrancy to your space. And the soft and lush feel under your feet is true luxury.

7. Modify the layout:

Sometimes, just by changing the layout of your room and realigning the furniture pieces, you can derive wonderful results. It can suddenly change the mood and dynamics of the room, and add fun and elegance.

8. Be artistic:

No space is complete without the addition of a few artworks. They decorate the walls, add mood, colour and character to your home. Whether a collection of a few small pieces or a big canvas that brings a bold feature to your space, artworks make a huge difference to your interiors. They also allow you to aptly showcase your personality.

9. Coordinate the furniture:

Choose your furniture wisely and ensure it complements the chosen theme, wall colours and other design elements. Mix them up to create an eye-catching and inviting arrangement. Contemporary style with classical, a combination of diverse materials, and a host of forms and shapes enliven the space.

10. Make the doors interesting:

You don’t have to settle for a basic wood finish for your door. Paint them in the colour of your choice, or use one of the premium veneers to bring a textural element to the door. The shades and textures promptly add a vibrant look to your home. Even a carefully chosen door handle can add instant style.

11. Beautify the corners:

Don’t let the corners of your home lie idle. Add value to it by using the space to showcase the choicest accessories, mementoes, books, floor lamps/pendant lights, or potted plants. They immediately draw the attention of the onlookers.

