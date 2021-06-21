International Yoga Day 2021: Lincia Rosario gives benefits of yoga, meditation

The concept of yoga is an ancient practice that goes way back to the 5000-year old tradition. However, people have often misconstrued yoga as a form of exercise that caters to physical wellbeing. Along with the body, yoga is equally important for the mind. In the last few years, the practice of yoga has given universal appeal promoting the overall wellbeing of an individual. As we celebrate International Yoga Day today, celebrated emcee Lincia Rosario emphasizes the need for yoga and how it can help in improving balance, endurance and strength. The anchor has been practising yoga for almost eight years, and she calls it a therapeutic escape from the stress and anxiety of day-to-day activities.

According to Lincia, yoga has given her flexibility on different levels and boosted her morale to a new high. “The practice of yoga has made me feel that it is important to live in the present, rather than thinking about the past or the future. I have realized that yoga and meditation can take you on a journey that helps you know yourself from within”, reveals Lincia Rosario. Additionally, she stated that it is all about paying attention to the breathing exercises and how each breath influences the state of mind. In Lincia’s experience, yoga has taught her to train the mind before training the body.

Lincia has been practicing different kinds of yoga including Aerial Yoga, Brick Yoga and Chair yoga. She has been a part of Malaika Arora’s studio, ‘Diva Yoga’ for more than two years. Furthermore, Lincia diverted attention to the ample number of benefits she has gained by including yoga in her daily routine. Speaking about it, she said, “It has helped me boost my peace of mind. I feel fortunate that I have got an opportunity to be trained by the best teachers who have given a new dimension to my life.”

Besides this, Lincia Rosario credits yoga and meditation as a secret ingredient behind her successful run as an entertainer. Well, it seems that the confidence and energy she brings on stage is a result of inculcating yoga and meditation in her routine. Apart from this, the state of turbulence the world is currently living in has seen many people turning to yoga and meditation. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincia explains that yoga has proved to be an ultimate solution to boost mental health. “The pranayamas, breathing exercises and meditation practice have boosted a healthy state of mind, body and spirit”, she added.

Throwing light on the professional front, Lincia Rosario has made a tremendous contribution to the event and entertainment industry. Having hosted more than 700 shows in a career of almost a decade, the emcee has worked with prominent personalities from different walks of life including business, entertainment, fashion and politics. While she misses travelling to different parts of the world for her shows, the emcee has brought entertainment on screens by hosting various virtual shows and webinars for her audience.

