Introducing SoHo, a next-gen luxury social ecosystem

SoHo, a new, viral social media app, has recently become an internet sensation, successfully amassing a waitlist of 200K people within three months of pre-launch.

This all-in-one social ecosystem integrates social media, exclusivity, dating and charity, while flawlessly combining core features such as posts, stories, video live streams, chats and groups, with innovative aspects of dating, creator monetization, challenge badges, and privacy.

Interestingly, SoHo offers 100% security and privacy within the app and is completely free of advertising and user tracking. Chats and clubs (similar to subreddits or Facebook groups) are also end-to-end encrypted, unlike other platforms.

The exclusive platform is set to redefine the digital world with an exceptional characteristic; it merges “social media and dating”. Users are uniquely matched with friends of mutual friends through a special algorithm and can like each other by clicking the heart button on individual profiles.

The app also offers creator rooms; a safe space where influencers can only date each other. Its Blue Rooms and Black Rooms, meant to generate higher quality matches from a smaller cohort of people, are exclusive to VIP Individuals in the top 10% and top 3%, respectively, by follower count on the app.

By levelling up, creators can unlock a range of special features, such as exclusive dating rooms, profiles, and session stats, by earning keys. Any of 34 different rewards can be unlocked - a choice that lies exclusively with the member. Ultimately, each individual will have a unique profile with respect to tools and functionality.

Additionally, the platform boasts cutting edge photo and video editing tools, AR filters for content, clubs for group discussions and a subscription package for influencers that allows their subscribers to see exclusive content. With SoHo’s Creator Monetization feature, users can maximize earnings from their followers by combining sponsored posts with custom subscription tiers, gifts and awards earnings.

Another noteworthy feature; “Chat Streaks” - a special counter indicating the duration of messages with someone and vice versa at least once a day.

Ultimately, SoHo is designed to reward users for spending time on their app. Individuals can earn over 300 different badges to showcase their interests and personalities. For example, the World Traveler Gold badge is awarded to globetrotters for checking in from at least 15 different countries!

This all-in-one social ecosystem with a twist is undoubtedly the future of dating.

So, were you lucky enough to sign up for the waitlist?

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.