IPO Review & Process

You must have heard a lot about IPOs as recently there has been a spurt in the numbers of IPOs.

In the last 5 years, all the IPOs, on average, have given returns of 18.41 percent in the short term and 66.99 percent in the long term. So, what is IPO?

What is an IPO?

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

The purpose for raising funds differs from company to company, be it for expansion, for their working capital (day-to-day working of the business), or to repay their debts, etc.

The moment a company wants money from a lot of different kinds of investors which includes even retail investors, banks, institutions, then the company comes up with the IPO.

The IPO Review is available on many websites which you can check, and you can directly place your bids through your Demat account and broker.

Check out everything about Upcoming IPOs here

Should you go for the IPO?

If you are worried regarding taking a decision on whether or not to invest in the IPO thinking about what if the company is raising money to repay their bad debt, it's not a cause for worry.

You can check their operating profit, and if it's good enough and the only limiting factor is that most of the income from operating profit is going to the bank as interest payments, then it's okay to go for the IPO as it would increase the profitability of the company and hence ensuring future growth.

But of course, you should check the other parameters to judge a company as well.

IPO Process

Before launching the IPO, the company hires investment banks who help the company to complete the IPO launch process.

These investment banks help in creating the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) of the company which includes every essential detail of the company which includes info on the company's Product and Services, management and Founders, Legal cases, risks, and rewards.

This DRHP is submitted to SEBI which is the Indian stock market regulator. SEBI is in charge of giving approvals to launch IPO.

Types of Price bands

In the bull market, most IPOs are launched as investors are eager to invest in new investments in the market. Accordingly, the company launches its IPO date and price band.

There are two types of price bands depending on the issues, first one is the Fixed price issue where the share price is fixed. The second one is Book building issues where the company provides a ranging price.

The investors can accordingly look for it and if they find it profitable, they may bid for it.

Types of Investors

Let's look at the type of investors the IPO is offered to:

QIB

The first category is QIB (qualified institutional buyers) wherein the investment is done by organizations who invest either for the public or for their portfolio. Few examples of the organizations that come under the QIB category are Mutual Funds and Insurance companies.

They invest with large capital and the maximum quota reserved for this category is 50 percent.

NII/HNI

Then comes the NII (Non-institutional investors) or HNI (High net worth investors). This category includes Individual investors, NRI, HUF who bid for more than two lakh rupees and the minimum quota reserved for this category is 15 percent.

Retail Investors

The third category is Retail investors, where individual investors bid for less than 2 lakh rupees in an IPO. A minimum 35 percent quota is reserved for this category.

Employees

The last type of investor the IPO is offered to is the employees of the very company which is offering the shares.

This is all about IPO Review and process. We have covered everything thing from what are the types of Investors it is offered to. You can check the official sites for the latest IPO reviews of the companies.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.