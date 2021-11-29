Ireland – A welcoming study-abroad destination for Indian Students

Known as the Emerald Isle, Ireland is blessed with a large expanse of lush green fields, a rugged coastline and magnificent castles. With a world-class education system, health infrastructure and safe working conditions, Ireland was ranked 18th in the 2020 Social Mobility Rankings published by the World Economic Forum® and considered to be among the safest countries per the Global Peace Index® 2020.

Ireland, the land of saints and scholars, is home to many educational institutions and colleges, several of which have made their way to the QS World University Rankings® and the Times Higher Education rankings, including The University of Dublin and University College Dublin. Backed by world-class amenities, Ireland is a hub for quality scientific and engineering research and innovation.

According to the Irish Universities Association, there are currently more than 32,000 international students studying in Ireland. And according to an interview with The Times of India earlier this year with Brendan Ward, the Ambassador of Ireland to India, approximately 5,000 Indian students will study in Irish universities this year. Ward cites numerous advantages to studying in Ireland, including the presence of global leaders in ICT, life sciences and pharma; Dublin’s attractive hub for financial services; and the country’s young population, to name a few.

It’s worth noting that earlier this year, the Indian Union Cabinet approved an MoU with the U.K. (which includes Northern Ireland), to support the innovation ecosystem by facilitating free flow of talent between the two countries. The move would benefit Indian students and researchers as well as skilled professionals by strengthening policies and cooperation on issues related to irregular migration between both countries.

Amid the uncertainties and stress induced by the pandemic, the Irish government eased work restrictions and extended international student visas through mid-September, provided financial assistance to students who lost their part-time jobs and offered blended learning opportunities, among other solutions that have kept students top of mind. While the COVID situation remains in flux around the world, vaccination drives and strict lockdown efforts have helped decrease the number of cases in Ireland, where a significant majority of the population is now vaccinated.

Once in Ireland, the encouraging Irish immigration rules allow Indian students, and those outside the European Economic Area (EEA), to work part-time, 20 hours per week, while continuing their studies, as well as full time during holidays. After degree completion, these students can remain in the country for up to two years and seek employment opportunities with over 1,000 leading multinational companies.

As students prepare for study abroad in Ireland, one key requirement is an English-language test, which is mandatory for students seeking admission to a degree program whose first language is not English. While there is more than one test to choose from, students should select a test that accurately demonstrates academic English-language proficiency and is extensively accepted by Irish universities. With that in mind, the TOEFL iBT® test checks those boxes, all while serving as a gateway to tremendous opportunities and helping students stand out confidently in English.

The TOEFL iBT test is the premier test of work, study and immigration and the world's most widely accepted English-language test. The test measures test takers’ ability to communicate using all four language skills — reading, listening, speaking and writing — as they are used in an academic classroom. TOEFL iBT scores are accepted by more than 11,500 institutions in over 160 countries worldwide, and in Ireland, 100% of universities accept TOEFL® scores for admission. And not only can Indian students utilize the TOEFL iBT test for admission to the university, but for securing a study visa as well. In Ireland, a TOEFL iBT score of 47 is required for students pursuing second-level education courses or preparatory English courses, while a score of 61 is required for all other courses. TOEFL iBT scores for university admission vary by university and program.

There are a couple of options for taking the TOEFL iBT test, which enable students to select the one that is most convenient for them. The TOEFL iBT test is typically offered in person more than 60 times per year at 120 locations across India. While in-person testing was limited during the pandemic, it is resuming in cities across the country, with the proper safety precautions in place for test takers and third-party test centre staff.

In addition, Indian students who prefer to test from the comfort of home can opt to take TOEFL iBT® Home Edition, which is available 24 hours a day, four days a week. The test prepares candidates to succeed in an academic setting, as the test content is 100% academic, meaning the types of tasks that students will encounter on the test are those they will need to exhibit when they arrive on campus in the classroom. The TOEFL iBT Home Edition is identical in content, format, on-screen experience, scoring, and pricing to the TOEFL iBT test taken at a test centre and is supported by 100% live human proctoring from start to finish, in conjunction with best-in-class security measures. Because it is identical to the traditional testing option, scores are being accepted and used in the same way. In fact, it’s worth noting that the TOEFL iBT Home Edition was welcomed with open arms for Irish immigration, to ensure students have another option should in-person testing be limited or temporarily unavailable as a result of the pandemic. Students are encouraged to check with their participating institution to confirm their specific admissions requirements.

Given the wide acceptance and preference of the TOEFL iBT test and its ability to help students’ applications stand out to admissions officers during the selection process, Indian students are encouraged to choose the TOEFL iBT test as their ticket to experience the rich culture and breathtaking scenery of Ireland, and all it has to offer.



This article has been authored by Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program, Educational Testing Service (ETS).

ETS, TOEFL, and TOEFL iBT are registered trademarks of ETS in the United States and other countries.