Is CAT proving to be a tough nut to crack? Here is what you should do!

The Common Admission Test or CAT is amongst the top graduate national level management entrance exam conducted by IIM. It is attempted by students who dream to be a part of some of the top management institutes in India. In 2021, more than 230,000 candidates have appeared for approximately 4,300 seats in 19 IIMs. The ratio stands at 1:53, which is needless to mention makes CAT one of the toughest exams to crack.

With such odds, it is only natural that many students fail to secure a seat for themselves, and as a result, feel clueless and get cold feet. If you too are (or feel that you will be) one of them, worry not, because no success is complete without failure. Even though the path you were on resulted in a dead end, there are still many alternate paths that can lead you to success.

So, here are a handful of career options you can consider if you couldn’t clear the CAT exam:

• Bank Exams- A career in banking services is one of the most lucrative and stable prospects for individuals who are enthusiastic about the field of commerce, management, and finance. One needs to be good with numbers and should enjoy managing finances. In addition to the preparation done for CAT, one needs to work on Current affairs to sit for Bank exams. Few banks exams which can be considered are-

RBI Grade A and B Exam/ SBI Bank Probationary Officers Exam/ Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Probationary Officers Exam etc.

• Luxury Brand Management- The fashion industry is growing at a fast rate due to a huge demand for luxury products. It is a specialized area of management which is associated with big brands. To pursue a career in this field one needs to enrol in the Masters/PG Diploma/MBA courses in luxury Brand Management after graduation.

• Chartered Financial Analysts- Courses like Chartered Financial Analysts is an alternate career option for entering the field of Management. A Chartered Financial Analyst is a professional trained in areas of management accounting, financial management, and investment and deals with financial decisions and investment policies of big companies. Chartered Financial Analyst course can be pursued after graduation and typically takes 4 years to complete the whole course.

• Career shift- A few times students start walking on a career path without evaluating other options available. Lack of awareness and exposure could push students to a field like management which is considered a must-do degree after graduation. With CAT preparation one can look at different Government Exams like Civil Services Examination/ State Services Examination/ Staff Service Commission etc.

However, career or courses should be selected based on various factors such as – aptitude, interest, personality, working style and emotional intelligence. Finding the best fit is imperative for a successful career. So, if you feel that MBA is the degree you are made for, don’t let failure in CAT be a hurdle. Narayana, one of the topmost business schools in India holds its NBSAT and gives you a chance to get the degree of your dreams from a desirable institution. The institution accepts CAT scores as a selection criterion but failure in it is no bar. If you want an MBA from Narayana, NBSAT is your way if not CAT.

Log on to www.nbs.edu.in

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.