Is COVID-19 affecting your eyes?

The COVID-19 situation in India has gone from bad to worse. With more than 2.5 crore COVID-19 cases as of date, India has a shockingly high rate of deaths – over 2.7 lakhs. With the virus expanding its reach each day, it is wiser for you to be cautious, follow COVID-19 safety behaviour and be aware of its complications. What is even more frightening is that the complete repercussions of the virus have still not been properly explored.

Over the past few weeks, several cases have been reported where people have suffered multiple organ failure, stomach infection and blindness even after fully recovering from COVID-19. The second wave of the virus is even more threatening than the first one that first offset in January 2020 in India. Doctors and medical experts recommend patients follow a full recovery regime after COVID-19. Patients are advised to take proper rest and follow the full course of the recommended medicines to ensure their body recovers and regains its lost strength over time.

As per a study, the most common symptoms associated with a SARS-CoV-2 infection are fatigue, fever and dry cough. However, a large number of patients also reported symptoms related to their eyes during their infection. The study reported that more than 18% of the surveyed COVID-19 patients experienced sore eyes, sensitivity to light and eye pain. Over 83% of the people questioned experienced ocular symptoms even after two weeks of their recovery. Moreover, people with severe COVID-19 infection are at serious risk of certain eye abnormalities. COVID-19 has been heavily linked to conjunctivitis and new studies have even found evidence that the virus creates nodules on the back of a patient’s eyes, in some even after recovery.

Further, the steroids given to COVID affected patients cause serious side effects for your liver, kidney and eyes. Excessive and long usage of steroids in COVID patients cause severe eye issues that can lead to blindness. As per studies, anti-inflammatory steroids affect the eyes and vision in several ways. Central serous chorioretinopathy (CSC) is one of the most dangerous side effects of steroid medication. It causes a build-up of fluid below the retina, which can lead to retinal detachment and vision loss eventually. Patients with COVID are at a high risk of CSC. The most common symptom of CSC is blurred vision in one or both eyes. The use of steroids is also known to cause glaucoma and cataract, which also in the long run can lead to blindness and complete vision loss.

Experts recommend including protective eye medications and over-the-counter eye drops as a part of the COVID-19 treatment and recovery module. Renowned eye drops such as Jagat Pharma Isotine Plus Eye Drops can help alleviate eye symptoms such as eye pain, eye fatigue, inflammation, irritation, conjunctivitis, redness, soreness, and more. If used religiously, the Ayurvedic formulation of Jagat Pharma Isotine Plus Eye Drops can also help prevent serious symptoms of blindness in COVID patients. It has also proven effective in reducing the adverse impact of COVID-19 on eye vision and overall eye health. Isotine Plus Eye Drops are enriched with special Ayurvedic herbs and Bhasmas and have been formulated after 35 years of rigorous research. This zero-side effect formula is also helpful in curing eye diseases ranging from glaucoma, immature cataract to color blindness, without any operation. Isotine Plus Eye Drops are highly safe to use and cause no side effects as they are 100% Ayurvedic and free from any chemicals, parabens, and other harmful substances.

Jagat Pharma Isotine Plus Eye Drops are also highly effective in minimising the worse impact of Black Fungus on the eyes. Black Fungus, an aggressive fungal infection found in some COVID patients, can cause drooping of the eyelid as it rusts through the nasal cavity and enters the eye socket. Usually, patients affected by Black Fungus complain of double vision, blurred vision and even complete blindness.

All COVID patients, their families and even those that are protected from the virus should use two drops of Jagat Pharma Isotine Plus Eye Drops in each eye four times a day to avoid any COVID related eye issues. If symptoms persist, patients should immediately contact their eye care provider. At all times, people are advised to protect their eyes and health during COVID-19. Taking proper medications and due eye care should be a strict inclusion in the recovery regime for COVID patients and even their families.

To know more, click http://bit.ly/JagatPharma

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.