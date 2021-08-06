Is it better to brush with an Electric Toothbrush?

A toothbrush is an essential part of everyone’s morning. It’s a critical key to personal hygiene and offers protection against so many nasty issues. Are you worried about your teeth getting stained? Do you want to avoid smelly breath at all costs? Would you like to use your teeth for a long time without them falling off due to decay? Luckily for you, all of these problems can be solved by using a high-quality electric toothbrush.

Yes, you read that correctly. Your parents didn’t force you to brush your teeth twice a day for no reason. In fact, the real-world benefits of quality brushing are far more outreaching than what’s mentioned previously. So, you should just go out and buy the first toothbrush you find, right? Aren’t they all essentially the same? No, not really. There is a mountain of difference between the Best electric toothbrush and a crappy one. But the selection doesn’t stop there either.

Not all electric toothbrushes are created equal:

No, this point is not about quality. You can go to your local supermarket and head over to the toothbrush aisle. You’ll quickly see that there are so many options between seemingly similar toothbrushes from the same brand. What’s up with that?

To understand this variety, we must understand that no two humans are identical (unless they were born identical). If we don’t have the same size and fit of shoes, clothes, accessories, then why would everyone use the same size of toothbrush?

Some people will have larger than average teeth, and others will have smaller ones. Then comes the factor of personal preference. You might want to use a brush with firm bristles because they make you feel cleaner, while someone else might prefer soft bristles, or they might not have a choice because their gums get bruised by hard ones.

Things to consider:

These are the things you should consider before choosing the perfect electric toothbrush for you.

Size:

A lot of people do not give a second thought about the size of their brush, but it is important, very important for thorough cleaning. Using the right size is critical on a normal traditional toothbrush, and the effect is very exaggerated in the case of an electric one. You can surely just make a guess and land on the right one. The best way to find the right size is by simply asking your dentist. They know exactly what the sizes of toothbrushes mean and the ones that will fit your teeth the best.

Hardness:

If you have sensitive gums and teeth, then you don’t have a choice. You’ll have to make do with soft bristles whether you like it or not. For everyone else, both options are great. Both hard and soft bristles are thoroughly tested for complete cleaning, so it’s a matter of personal preference. A recent study by ADA, however, encourages going with soft bristles. They say that hard ones can damage your enamels over time that can lead to further complications.

Type of motion:

Someone completely unfamiliar with electric toothbrushes might assume that they just vibrate in place. That’s technically true, but not completely. The truth is that modern smart brushes come in a variety of options based on the way they move.

On the other hand, there is also the option of a rotating head. The blisters just rotate clockwise or anticlockwise. The option a little more advanced than that is the rotating plus oscillating combo. This type of brush rotates in both directions with small intervals, ensuring that no corner of your teeth remains uncleaned.

The best option is the brush with changeable heads. These heads move in different ways so that you can choose the one you want at that particular time. The issue, however, is these modular brushes tend to be way more expensive than the rest. If you can afford it, great; if you can’t, then you should consult your densest about the benefits of different motions and get advice on the one you should get.

Are electric toothbrushes even worth it?

We’ve so far assumed that you want an electric toothbrush and just are confused between the variety of available options. But the question remains, are they really worth it? Is the performance that much better than traditional manual brushes to justify the cost? Let’s find out:

Cost:

Electric toothbrushes used to be a luxury product that only the wealthiest of folks can afford. Things are a lot different now, and they are a lot cheaper. But cheaper than before does not mean cheap as a whole. They are still a considerable investment, especially compared to traditional brushes.

Then there is the component of sustainability. A traditional brush is just a plastic stick with blisters. There is nothing in it to break. Electric toothbrushes, on the other hand, are full of electronics that can break in an instant. Then you would have to use your fancy electric toothbrush, a crappy normal one, or spend more money on a new one.

Final words:

At the end of the day, both a traditional and electric toothbrush serve the same purpose. The only things that differ are features and convenience. If you do decide to go with an electric toothbrush, make sure you go the extra mile and get a high-quality one. It will not only work better but will also last way longer than cheaper options.

