ISA Global Director shares his views on Canada immigration for 2022

Canada is home to one of the largest communities of Indian origin, with approximately 4% of Canadians being of Indian heritage (about 1.4 million people). Immigration trends of the last few years show that applicants from India account for the largest percentage of PR visas issued by Canada under the Express Entry system.

As the pandemic recedes and normalcy returns, those looking at Canada immigration are eagerly looking forward to some good news. ISA Global (www.isaglobal.in), India’s leading immigration services firm and experts in this field expect a historic draw in March-April 2022. This timing seems right because there is recent precedence as well.

Early in 2021 when the world was fighting the pandemic, Canada came out with a historic CEC draw. For those who are unaware, CEC refers to the Canadian Experience Class, those PR applicants who are already working in Canada (usually after completing their studies in Canada). A typical draw invites 5,000 applicants but this draw was different. It was huge, at 27,332 invites! And the cut-off score was just 75. If you are familiar with the point system of Canada, you know how unbelievable it is compared to normal cut-offs.

A large CEC draw made sense at that time. Canada was committed to giving permanent residence status to 400,000 plus foreign nationals in 2021. As the pandemic raged, these 27,000 applicants were already in Canada and hence within their bio bubble. It made sense to invite these applicants rather than giving visas to foreign nationals who were outside the country and would have had to travel to Canada, which was not feasible due to travel restrictions.

As the pandemic receded, there were expectations of a bigger draw for FSW candidates, but then snap elections were called by Prime Minister Trudeau, which pushed the possibility of such a draw to next year.

In the Canadian immigration system, new quotas for the year come into force from January 1st. The quota for 2022 is expected to be a hefty 411,000, based on the three-year immigration plan announced by Canada in 2020. With a smaller pool of CEC candidates left after the historic draw of 2021, it is evident that Canada will have no choice but to open the floodgates for FSW invitations if the government has to meet its 2022 targets.

Applicants can expect an FSW draw of historic proportions in March or April of 2022. This historic draw would also lead to large-scale PNP adjustments in the coming months.

For those following Canada immigration, 2022 is expected to be a great year for PR applicants. In case you are looking at immigration seriously and have not initiated the process you are advised to act quickly since time is short. The pre-requisites for filing an application under Express Entry such as educational assessment are taking more time than usual. Also, as far as the English test is concerned, it is advisable to take the test just in time to ensure that the application is in the Express Entry pool for the longest period of time. If you take the test first, be prepared that you may have to take it again given the timelines involved in the application process.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.