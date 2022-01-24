iSchoolConnect Technologies: An EdTech startup helping study abroad aspirants

We live in a rapidly changing world where humanity is making exponential technological strides. This technological transformation is imprinting itself on the education sector, giving birth to several technology-based interventions. Today, EdTech entrepreneurs are disrupting the way we learn. These edupreneurs are carving out a niche and helping many students transcend the barriers to make education accessible.

The demand for overseas education has seen an unprecedented surge over the past few years. However, a dampener for aspirants is the lack of credible information about overseas education. Thus, with a vision to democratize the global admissions market for graduate and undergraduate programs through the effective use of AI, Ashish Fernando took the leap of faith and founded iSchoolConnect Technologies in 2017.

The backstory

Ashish has very humble beginnings, and his is a story that can inspire anyone to chase the startup dream. A software developer by profession, he started his career with Thomson Reuters handling their flagship investment research solution- Thomson One. Moving forward in his professional pursuits, Ashish immersed himself in various executive roles in Program Management, AI, and Data Science and Engineering. He then attended Bentley University's flagship MBA program in 2014 with a 100% scholarship. However, identifying the right B-school for himself was not an easy feat. Thus, his struggle to find the right school due to the lack of credible information propelled him to launch iSchoolConnect after his MBA.

"Democratizing access to higher education is pivotal to keep up the promise of equal opportunity. Universities are vehicles of social mobility and restricted accessibility to institutions, acts as an impediment in our march towards an egalitarian world," says Ashish Fernando. Thus, with a vision to be the most beloved student mobility solution on earth, coupled with the mission to make the admissions process globally accessible and hassle-free for every student, iSchoolConnect was conceptualized.

At its core, iSchoolConnect(iSC) stands to forward the values of growth, creativity, entrepreneurial mindset, diversity and inclusion, smart thinking, respect, compassion, and empathy, among many others. During the first two years, the firm labored to identify and build the necessary tools for giving unbiased and ethical assistance to students. To help us in the process, our investors and mentors stepped in and assigned their top machine learning engineers to work with us.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic worked as a dampener for all businesses across the spectrum, and the Higher Education industry was no exception. However, iSchoolConnect's B2B solutions did not let the pandemic's impact affect its growth. As a result, the startup continued to expand and register growth amidst the global crisis. iSchoolConnect modified its technological platform to deliver proctoring services at scale in response to the pandemic's challenges. The updated iSC platform, launched in March 2020, has aided educational institutions, technology and service providers, and businesses proctor more than 4 million exams.

The founder's foresight in recognizing the potential of AI in EdTech and establishing a solid foothold in the industry at the right time, combined with the technology's resilience and agility to thrive during the pandemic, helped iSchoolConnect become one of the most sought after overseas education consultants.

In just a few years of operation, the startup has amassed a slew of accomplishments. Today, it reaches 10 million students and provides the most cost-effective and innovative solution for connecting students and institutions worldwide. The startup has scaled from 5 to 200 employees in just four years. In 2020, a key development took place, and iSchoolConnect joined hands with Google Cloud to enhance the customer experience of its AI-driven platform for more efficient and faster higher education admissions processes.

In 2021, ExamSoft, a software-based assessment platform, part of the Turnitin family, acquired iSchoolConnect's proctoring and assessment technology to uphold exam integrity and streamline the process of assessment. The startup has also built a community of 150K students and partnered with 200+ Indian universities.

Future Vision

The startup plans to set up a base in Southeast Asia, the Middle-east, South Africa, and Vietnam in 2022. Projections hold that the company will reach a global user base of 10 million in 2022. The vision rests upon the unflinching resolve to help aspirants globally get into their dream institutions. The expansion would entail intra-country expansion and mainly Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities lacking the required infrastructure for aspirants to study overseas.