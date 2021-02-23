Ishaan A. Khanna spills the beans regarding India's first medical drama series

Life is a story, and TV is a way of documenting, chronicling and preserving it. Today, a TV show or web series is one of the largest canvases available to the world at large. Although it's painted on by those who are actively involved in its making, it constantly draws inspiration for its narrative and direction from the culture it finds itself in. India, with the emergence of modern media, the internet, has been letting its creative juices run wild and free, especially via web series. From love, relationships, and career, India is now tilting towards making its first medical drama LSD - Love, Scandal and Doctors. Ishaan A. Khanna plays a pivotal role in Love, Scandal and Doctors. In a recent conversation, the actor spills the beans.

If the acronym had you doing double splits, here's Ishaan to the rescue. He says, "LSD is the short for Love, Scandal and Doctors – three traits that one might not necessarily associate with one of the noblest professions in the world, but that's exactly what the web series hopes to explore." Talking about the show, he says, "Well, being a doctor or running a hospital is not easy. Doctors have a front-row seat to some of the most difficult things that human beings can go through in their lifetimes. There's always too much to handle and always too little time to do that. This makes a doctor's life different from others. With its tremendous pressures and superior nerve control, it makes for a great story to research."

The series is suitable for an 18+ audience. From stories that'll make you question your own moral standing to ones that'll send chills up your spine, LSD is a drama for the ages. Talking about the basic plotline, Ishaan says, "The story is set in a premier Delhi hospital and focuses on the lives of five interns and a murder that takes place in the premise. The drama unfolds as the five wind up in unlikely situations keeping the viewers at the edge of their seat."

It's very likely that most millennials will be driven to draw comparisons between LSD and the popular American medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy and Scrubs. While these shows gained popularity because of the way they handled the lives of doctors, the fate of LSD remains to be seen.

