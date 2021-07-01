Ishna Batra, a Mom blogger, shares her thoughts on staying fit

"There's nothing more important than our health - it's our most valuable asset."

The words ‘Health and Fitness’ complement each other to achieve a healthy lifestyle. Good health implies the idea of being well. We call a person healthy and fit when he/she functions well physically as well as mentally. The first thing that contributes to our fitness is the food we eat and the way we live. Regular exercise improves the power of our muscles. Exercise helps with good oxygen supply and helps our bodies to achieve the desired weight. Virtual media and influencers play an important role in motivating people to live a healthy lifestyle through meditation, yoga, and exercise in today's world. Ishna Batra, a social media influencer, is inspiring people to live a healthy and happy life by implementing yoga and exercise into their daily routine. She is an influencer and a mom of two children. She keeps her life and the Instagram account @mammaslifestyle updated with her fashion blogs, her mommy time, travel diaries, and exercise routines which she follows every day. Ishna Batra is a believer of proverbs; ‘Health is wealth’ and ‘fitness is the key.’

A person stays happier when he/she is fit and healthy. Implementing this thought in her life, Ishna Batra has been continuously working on her health to maintain herself. She devotes herself to cardio and yoga on a daily basis. Post her second pregnancy, she gained about 25 kg weight, but with her constant dedication towards yoga and cardio, she was able to lose the 25 kgs that she had gained. She struggled to maintain her diet and live a healthy lifestyle. But in the end, it was all worth it. Being a mother and a blogger, Ishna Batra is an icon for all those moms who think it’s impossible to achieve desirable health and lifestyle after being a mother. Fashion and travel have always been anticipated by Ishna Batra. Apart from all this, she also posts some amazing parental hacks to give her audience some helpful advice. Ishna Batra’s hard work, dedication, and passion for her blogging have given her immense results, which she truly deserves.

In the 21st century, most mothers are working women too and they hardly get time to look after their health, which, with time, leads to some serious health issues. This busy and hectic schedule makes it more important for them to practice exercise on a daily basis to remain healthy. There are endless benefits to making fitness a priority in your life when you have children, and many of them benefit both you and your children. Some of the benefits are: 1) Parents are role models, so if you want to make your child fit, then you need to implement it in your own life as well. 2) Develops the importance of physical fitness among your kids from an early stage as they look after their parents heading out to exercise to stay healthy. 3) Stress relief; the endorphins that are released during a workout should be reason enough to take the time for a workout. 4) Increased fitness equals increased energy; when you are fitter, you simply have more energy to work at the end of the day. ‘Make fitness a priority, and make sure to include your children as well.’

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.