Ishwar Choudhary has the belief system of someone who encourages equality among all sections of society.
Ishwar Choudhary on child education and welfare campaigns

Ishwar Choudhary is a well-known social worker and activist from the state of Rajasthan, who is greatly passionate about child welfare, education, and support.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:20 PM IST

The state and quality of child education in any country acts as a major determinant of the future development and advancement that it will witness. In India, a large section of underprivileged children remains illiterate and uneducated throughout their lives. Although it is primarily the government's duty to give equal opportunities of education to everyone, the role of social activists and welfare organizations cannot be undermined.

Ishwar Choudhary is a well-known social worker and activist from the state of Rajasthan, who is greatly passionate about child welfare, education and support. He is an independent activist, who uses his own funds for all the help that he provides to disadvantaged people.

Ishwar Choudhary has the belief system of someone who encourages equality among all sections of society. For him, education is a necessity and he has ensured that children of weaker economic backgrounds are not deprived of the beautiful process of learning and growing. Ishwar has taken up the responsibility of a lot of disadvantaged children. Recently, he enrolled close to a hundred students at a government-funded school and paid for their fees, books and uniforms. All of this was done at his own expense.

He has carried out various drives urging people to take the issue of child education and literacy seriously. This has resulted in greater awareness and certain affluent people have started supporting education of children of the working class.

Through most of his activities are aimed at the welfare and interest of children, Ishwar Choudhary has set a precedent for more social activists to come.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

