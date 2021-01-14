Ishwar Choudhary on child education and welfare campaigns
The state and quality of child education in any country acts as a major determinant of the future development and advancement that it will witness. In India, a large section of underprivileged children remains illiterate and uneducated throughout their lives. Although it is primarily the government's duty to give equal opportunities of education to everyone, the role of social activists and welfare organizations cannot be undermined.
Ishwar Choudhary is a well-known social worker and activist from the state of Rajasthan, who is greatly passionate about child welfare, education and support. He is an independent activist, who uses his own funds for all the help that he provides to disadvantaged people.
Ishwar Choudhary has the belief system of someone who encourages equality among all sections of society. For him, education is a necessity and he has ensured that children of weaker economic backgrounds are not deprived of the beautiful process of learning and growing. Ishwar has taken up the responsibility of a lot of disadvantaged children. Recently, he enrolled close to a hundred students at a government-funded school and paid for their fees, books and uniforms. All of this was done at his own expense.
He has carried out various drives urging people to take the issue of child education and literacy seriously. This has resulted in greater awareness and certain affluent people have started supporting education of children of the working class.
Through most of his activities are aimed at the welfare and interest of children, Ishwar Choudhary has set a precedent for more social activists to come.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Essa Merchant, MD of Advanced Computers is helping with telecom growth in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joon: Next female rockstar singer and performer of India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishwar Choudhary on child education and welfare campaigns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lua is the online PDF Converter for all your files
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writing to bring change in the society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bloomsbury to publish the debut book of social impact leader, Akanksha Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gem Selections completes 34 years in the gemstones & jewellery industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘8’, a web series produced by Jimmy Asija is the wildest revenge story ever
- Mr. Jimmy Asija is a well-renowned name in the film industry, who has in the past produced famous movies covering multiple genres such as romance, thriller, comedy, suspense.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanskar Daryani talks about how a positive outlook can change lives
- Sanskar Daryani is a social media influencer, car reviewer & he has also secured a place in the hearts of his followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actress Sonika Gowda gets candid about her journey in the south industry
- Sonika Gowda, an entrepreneur who started her nail salon post lockdown, says it still feels like a dream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Realty Connex - Real estate 2020 & beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Aditya Kumar, the youngest founder of poetry platform, ‘Shayari Ki Diary’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evincepub Publishing House - Traditional publishing in vogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know why Dinesh Desai, Youth Leader, BJP is the pride of Maldhari community
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox