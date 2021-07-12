It is only my hard work that brought me where I am today: Producer Dxx

The talent of any individual is identified in the early years of childhood. With a passion for acting, Producer Dxx rightly brought his dream to reality. Having worked in many short films, he has been fond of entertaining people since a tender age.

Producer Dxx is a source of inspiration for today's millennials. He is a budding actor who has a really huge fan base across multiple social media platforms, especially on YouTube and Instagram. The story of Producer’s sudden rise to stardom is not really very fancy but rather very humble and organic.

The actor was born on 5 October 1990, in Kotduna of Punjab’s Barnala district, to a Sikh family. As he was fond of acting since childhood, Producer Dxx became popular on the internet through his videos, especially of the comedy genre. He is popularly known as ‘Kot Wale Sant' by his fans. He makes vlogs and uploads on his YouTube channel ‘Producer Dxx’ having more than 8.50 lakh subscribers.

Producer Dxx was a back bencher at school and admits that he was unaware of his potential. Initially the Producer believed that he was just one among the ordinary. But through motivation, dedication and hard work Producer Dxx was able to rise above mediocrity and establish himself as a rising internet superstar. The story of Producer’s growth and success continues to inspire the youngsters of Punjab. Today, Producer Dxx is a national icon and motivates the youth of India, mainly Punjab.

“I did my schooling from Government Senior Secondary School in Kot Duna. Later, I pursued a bachelor's degree from Nehru Memorial College of Mansa and did my masters from the same college. I was an acting freak and started my own Youtube channel in 2016. I used to share my videos on different social media platforms, including such as Facebook, twitter and Instagram Before I became a Youtuber. Earlier, my family was not supporting me to continue my work into the acting field, but later when I got success, they encouraged me.”

It is pertinent to mention that Producer Dxx uploaded a video on his Youtube channel namely ‘Jhona Officer Kutapa' which was in support of farmers. This video went viral not only in Punjab but also in the other parts of India. It was also appreciated by farmers. He mostly creates videos with his actor friends Jagtar Deol, Amrit Sidhu, Baggi Don, Pirtpal Sidhu. Producer Dxx gave employment to over 10 to 12 persons through Youtube. He is passionate about making unique videos. Soon he will be announcing his upcoming projects.

