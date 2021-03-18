IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / It's time for health now, learn now & pay later: Eazr
Sarabjeet Singh, Co-Founder &amp; CEO of Eazr.
Sarabjeet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Eazr.
brand post

It's time for health now, learn now & pay later: Eazr

No line of credit for your health and education needs ? Ab Rukna Nahi!
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST

How often has it happened that you wish to enrol your kid into a class or take up an online course but you fall short of funds? Have you put off your plans to visit a dentist or delayed buying your medicines? Sometimes we all are out of cash and running out of money perhaps also diverts our focus from the basics like health and education. It calls for a solution that cannot make individuals turn a blind eye to such necessities.

Focusing on this core need and with a motto to make lives easier, Mumbai-based fintech platform Eazr is the latest entry in the buy now pay later market. Backed by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Eazr aims to provide instant digital credit to its users, enabling them to transact with its merchant partners in the health, fitness, learning, and education sector. Eazr sets to start its operations in Mumbai, Pune & New Delhi in Phase 1.

“Financial constrains or mid-month cash crunch weakens the purchasing power of an individual diverting his or her focus from the basics like health and education. With Eazr we aim to empower the consumer, by bridging in the financial gap and avoid any delay that deprives an individual to access such necessities,” says Sarabjeet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Eazr.

For merchants getting up and running with Eazr is hassle-free. With quick custom API integrations and plugins for the popular e-commerce platforms, Eazr integrates directly into the merchants' retail environment, allowing merchants to offer their products to the end-customers with the exclusive buy now pay later offer.

Eazr promotes purchasing responsibly through its technology and processes as it drives the focus of individuals back to paying heed to health and education. The platform aims to provide 15 days of interest-free credit to its users, helping them not to neglect these basic components of life due to limited funds.

Eazr’s tagline Abb Rukna Nahi, volumes the unstoppable spirit by letting nothing block your path in taking care of yourself and enabling yourself to enhancing your skill sets. Launching its Eazr Partners App this month Eazr eyes May 2021 Launch for its Consumer App on both Android and iOS platforms in India.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sarabjeet Singh, Co-Founder &amp; CEO of Eazr.
Sarabjeet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Eazr.
brand post

It's time for health now, learn now & pay later: Eazr

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
No line of credit for your health and education needs ? Ab Rukna Nahi!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shravan Gupta
Shravan Gupta
brand post

Shravan Gupta of MGF group leads the talk in infrastructure development

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The company offers a broad range of apartments, houses, villas, and commercial spaces with great aesthetics and luxurious living standards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After breaking through unending stereotypes, this young hustler, Eric Jason D’souza, has made his mark as one of the world’s most renowned tattoo artists!
After breaking through unending stereotypes, this young hustler, Eric Jason D’souza, has made his mark as one of the world’s most renowned tattoo artists!
brand post

Gullies to global: This tattoo artist empowers other artists

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Within just a span of 7 years, Iron Buzz came a long way from a small shop in Versova to a bespoke boutique studio in Bandra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The famous Hindi publishing house Vani Prakashan will publish this collection in two volumes titled ‘Hastakshep’ and ‘Nazariya’.
The famous Hindi publishing house Vani Prakashan will publish this collection in two volumes titled ‘Hastakshep’ and ‘Nazariya’.
brand post

Intervention with a viewpoint that illuminates minds

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Senior journalist Upendra Rai’s collection of articles to hit bookstores soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Blackeye Entertainment LLP and Chai Studio Production, they have given a big platform to new and aspiring writers for showcasing their talents.
With Blackeye Entertainment LLP and Chai Studio Production, they have given a big platform to new and aspiring writers for showcasing their talents.
brand post

Blackeye Entertainment & Chai Studio do a commendable job telling new stories

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:48 PM IST
After establishing himself as a successful actor in the industry, Raghav Diwan and his team are all set to mark a directorial debut with a short film, 'Ladies first'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanai’s founder, Aditi M Gaur, who founded the brand in 2018, has seen a few international award nominations for the brand along with a mention in British Vogue.
Kanai’s founder, Aditi M Gaur, who founded the brand in 2018, has seen a few international award nominations for the brand along with a mention in British Vogue.
brand post

Kanai makes it to Hollywood's “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Oscars®, will be streamed online from Los Angeles on 25th April 2021, and it is a moment of pride for India to see a local, woman-owned, woman-funded and a woman-empowering brand enjoy the global spotlight among a host of exclusive brands from around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The entire software has been woven around keeping in mind that not all business owners are from a commerce background and need not understand the technical terms.(Giddh)
The entire software has been woven around keeping in mind that not all business owners are from a commerce background and need not understand the technical terms.(Giddh)
brand post

Ledger-based cloud accounting software helps save time for businesses: Giddh

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:34 PM IST
It makes the lives of business owners easier by cutting down the accounting jargon and replacing them with more user-friendly words like increasing or decreasing at the place of credit and debit, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhruv Tuli and Dhaval Mehta
Dhruv Tuli and Dhaval Mehta
brand post

How two youngsters built India’s largest trading community in pandemic

By Brand Post
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:53 PM IST
  • In a time of financial distress, the duo helped people earn a livelihood through the Stock Market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Naidu, an ace transpersonal therapist and trainer
Kartik Naidu, an ace transpersonal therapist and trainer
brand post

Kartik Naidu, explains to parents about childbirth, pre and post-natal care

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • He says giving birth to a child is a divine celebration and there are many things that parents need to know about the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat Khabar
Gujarat Khabar
brand post

Digital news portal 'Gujarat Khabar' makes a mark in digital news world

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • The main goal of Gujarat Khabar is to deliver news that has an impact on society and not to provide content that is not beneficial to the audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ecommerce sites are the bridge mending the buyers &amp; sellers as it is getting the standard way to buy goods &amp; services.
Ecommerce sites are the bridge mending the buyers & sellers as it is getting the standard way to buy goods & services.
brand post

Top 10 e-commerce development companies in India in 2021–22

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Hire the most trustworthy eCommerce developers in India to grow your retails business and reach your customers anytime anywhere! This list is put together by TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammad Mahadi
Mohammad Mahadi
brand post

Sneak peek into Mohammad Mahadi's life: 'The Sky Media' Founder and CEO

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The Sky Media is a full-service digital media agency, based in Bangladesh, that partners with clients to boost their business outcomes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andreas Szakacs
Andreas Szakacs
brand post

Entrepreneur Andreas Szakacs' inspiring words will help those who dare to dream

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Andreas is also a bank owner, a venture capitalist and a travel enthusiast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Embassy REIT, listed in April 2019, is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. (Embassy REIT)
Embassy REIT, listed in April 2019, is India’s first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. (Embassy REIT)
brand post

Embassy REIT, ANZ partner to build a second government school

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Second school building constructed with an investment of INR 4.50 crores bringing total investment under ANZ/Embassy REIT ESG Corporate Connect Programme to INR 7 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vattanak Khun, CEO and co-founder of digital media development company 505 Digital Group.
Vattanak Khun, CEO and co-founder of digital media development company 505 Digital Group.
brand post

Vattanak Khun on how 505 Digital Group is helping businesses adopt digitisation

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:14 PM IST
505 Digital Group has helped more than 100 companies to digitise their businesses, which has helped them to communicate with their clients more efficiently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP